KPKT warns underperforming waste concessionaires of penalties

PETALING JAYA: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) has issued a stern warning to solid waste management concessionaires, stating it will penalise or terminate contracts of underperforming service providers.

Minister Nga Kor Ming emphasised that local authorities must monitor cleanliness standards and ensure waste collection adheres to schedules.

Nga stressed that efficient waste management is vital not just for tourism zones but also residential areas, directly affecting public comfort. He warned concessionaires against negligence, such as missed collections or failing to meet contractual obligations.

Residents in seven states under Act 672 can submit complaints regarding garbage collection, drainage, and public maintenance via SWCorp’s WhatsApp line at 013-210 7472.

Nga added that SWCorp has been directed to conduct immediate clean-ups, including non-scheduled areas like hillsides, as part of corporate social responsibility efforts.

During a surprise inspection was carried out to verify cleanup progress, Nga also thanked His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, for highlighting the issue of clogged drains and garbage accumulation around Jalan Gallagher, in the capital, last Saturday.