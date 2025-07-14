Archidex, Arec 2025 to generate RM2bil in investments

KUALA LUMPUR: The upcoming International Architecture, Interior Design and Building Exhibition (Archidex) and Asean Real Estate Conference (Arec) 2025 are expected to generate RM2 billion in investments, positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for sustainable urban innovation.

Housing and Local Government Ministry Minister Nga Kor Ming said the events – to be held this July at Mitec and KLCC – will attract over 56,000 visitors from 110 countries.

“These platforms drive economic growth, spark regional collaboration and promote future-ready urban development,” he said, noting RM1 billion was transacted at last year’s edition.

Archidex 2025, held under the Kuala Lumpur Architecture Festival, will run from July 21 to 24 at Mitec and from July 23 to 26 at KLCC.

The exhibition will feature over 850 exhibitors and showcases, including Fenestex and Architalent.

Arec 2025, held under Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship, will focus on modular construction, urban regeneration and sustainable infrastructure.

Highlights include national pavilions from Austria, China, Korea, Singapore and Canada, Asean’s first real-life workplace simulation, and talks on adaptive interiors and smart living.

“Malaysia continues to lead in building innovative, inclusive cities,” Nga said.