Malaysia to send more sponsored students to New Zealand universities

AUCKLAND: Malaysia is set to send an additional 100 Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA)-sponsored students to New Zealand following stricter placement conditions in the United States.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced the move during his working visit to New Zealand, highlighting the country’s readiness to welcome more Malaysian students.

Several New Zealand universities have extended offers to MARA-sponsored students, with potential placements also available for those funded by Petronas, the Public Service Department (JPA), and other agencies.

Ahmad Zahid emphasised the need to diversify overseas education options for Malaysian students, particularly as local institutions now offer a wider range of courses.

Currently, only 690 Malaysian students are enrolled in New Zealand, a sharp decline from previous years. Ahmad Zahid attributed this to rising overseas education costs and the growing quality of domestic programmes. He expressed hope that the new initiative would help reverse the trend.

On attracting New Zealand students to Malaysia, Ahmad Zahid noted that only 20 are currently studying in the country. He proposed short-term courses lasting three to six months, particularly in technical and vocational fields, as a way to boost numbers.

Institutions like Universiti Kuala Lumpur (UniKL) and Universiti Poly-Tech Malaysia (UPTM) could play a key role in such collaborations.

Malaysia’s technical universities, under the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN), are recognised by the National TVET Council and the Malaysian Qualifications Agency (MQA), making them attractive for foreign students.

Ahmad Zahid, who chairs the National TVET Council, also highlighted potential partnerships in green technology and renewable energy, areas where New Zealand excels.

“New Zealand generates 87 per cent of its energy from renewable sources. This expertise is valuable for our engineering students as Malaysia expands its green energy initiatives,” he said.

Ahmad Zahid proposed reactivating student exchange programmes with support from Malaysia’s High Commissioner to New Zealand, Mazita Marzuki, to refine suitable study fields.

His five-day working visit aims to strengthen bilateral ties, with discussions on defence, agriculture, education, and the halal industry. - Bernama