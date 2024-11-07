Soft launch sets the stage for Selangor Aviation Show 2024

SHAH ALAM: Invest Selangor Berhad today announced the highly anticipated event - fourth edition of Selangor Aviation Show 2024 (SAS 2024) scheduled to take place at the Skypark Regional Aviation Centre (RAC), Selangor from September 12 to 14, 2024..

As of today, around 12,000 people have registered for SAS 2024 and anticipate 25,000 visitors from over 45 countries this year with a static display of 50 various types of aircraft as well as potential transaction value of RM1.3 billion being transacted during this year’s show.

SAS 2024 will feature a diverse array of exciting programmes and activities, including forums and talks, career fair, kids’ activities, an exhilarating airshow. SAS 2024 also be showcasing the other side of aviation which is the lifestyle segment. There will be a display of exotic cars from Malaysian automotive manufacturers such as Bufori as well as Proton with their first EV, dubbed the Smart Brabus as part of this showcase.

SAS 2024 has successfully secured 110 exhibitors, featuring 15 companies from 7 countries: the United States of America, United Kingdom, China, Singapore, Germany, France and the Czech Republic. This includes the likes of Cirrus Aircraft, Textron Aviation, Dassault Aviation, Bombardier, UMW Aerospace Sdn Bhd and many more.

SAS 2024 also has confirmed static display coming from the United States of America, France, Singapore, Malaysia displaying a wide range of display such as the Diamond aircraft, Falcon 8x, Caravan, Piaggio Avanti and more.

SAS this year will see around 23 tailor made sessions of forums and talks throughout the three day event, addressing compelling topics such as current trends for a sustainable aviation industry, aviation safety to navigate safer skies, the business aviation and general aviation supply chain, sports aviation regulations and the future of the space industry as well as youth and women empowerment related topics.

SAS 2024 will be organising its 2nd edition of the career fair where will see participation from 40 aerospace and aviation industry players. A special acknowledgment goes to PERKESO for partnering with SAS 2024 on the Career Fair, to ensure it runs smoothly and that can be the platform to connect potential talent and workforce with the industry players.

A variety of kids activities that include a paper plane competition, colouring contest, a mobile planetarium as well as an outdoor giant inflatable astronaut, will also be held besides the launching of an awards ceremony at SAS 2024 on the evening of Sept 12 called the Women in Aviation Awards which is in collaboration with Women in Aviation Asia (WiAA) and Women@MAG (Malaysia Aviation Group).