Solarvest, Agmo collaborate to develop digital clean energy applications

KUALA LUMPUR: Solarvest Holdings Bhd, the largest clean energy solutions provider in Malaysia, has signed a strategic partnership with Agmo Holdings Bhd, a local application development and digital solutions company, to jointly develop digital clean energy applications aimed at advancing the clean energy sector.

Deputy Prime Minister and Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, was present to witness the signing of the strategic partnership today.

Solarvest executive director and group CEO Davis Chong Chun Shiong stated that the partnership will leverage Solarvest’s strong project track record alongside Agmo’s technological expertise.

“This collaboration will also develop digital solutions to streamline and automate the lifecycle of clean energy projects.

“The development will be undertaken in stages, beginning with enhancements to Solarvest’s current offerings, including the Vestech EcoHomes solution, the Powerbee electric vehicle (EV) charging ecosystem, and Renewable Energy Certificate management,” he said during the Sixth International Sustainable Energy Summit 2024 (ISES 2024) at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre.

He added that by transforming the solutions into digital applications, Solarvest aims to optimise its clean energy offerings and project management processes to meet the growing demand for clean energy.

“As an industry leader, Solarvest will pilot these innovative solutions to ensure their effectiveness before they are launched to a broader market.

“Following a successful launch, these applications will benefit the general public by increasing the visibility of clean energy products and project development,” he said.

Agmo director Tan Aik Keong expressed excitement about embarking on the collaboration by leveraging their technological expertise to drive the clean energy revolution forward.

“This innovative initiative within the clean energy sector demonstrates our commitment to leading industry innovation.

“By combining Solarvest’s clean energy expertise with our digital solutions, this platform will make clean energy more accessible and manageable for businesses and consumers, thereby supporting Malaysia’s sustainability goals,” he said.