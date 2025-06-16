Solarvest clinches Brunei solar project in partnership with Serikandi and Khazanah Satu

PETALING JAYA: Regional clean energy infrastructure developer Solarvest Holdings Bhd, through wholly owned subsidiary Atlantic Blue Sdn Bhd, has secured Brunei’s largest national solar project via a joint venture company, Seri Suria Power (B) Sdn Bhd, in partnership with Serikandi Oilfield Services Sdn Bhd and Khazanah Satu Sdn Bhd.

Seri Suria Power will invest, build and operate a 30MW solar photovoltaic power plant (SPVPP) on a 33.29-hectare remediated landfill in Kampong Belimbing, Mukim Kota Batu.

Upon completion by the end of 2026, the project is expected to be the largest SPVPP in Brunei, generating an annual output of 64,473,000 kWh, with a potential to offset about 645,000 MMBtu of natural gas and 92 million tonnes of carbon dioxide.

The project was formalised on Saturday, following the signing of three pivotal agreements – a joint venture agreement among Khazanah Satu, Serikandi Oilfield Services and Atlantic Blue; a land lease agreement between Seri Suria Power and the Brunei government, represented by the Department of Energy, Prime Minister’s Office; and a 25-year power purchase agreement between Seri Suria Power and the Brunei government, represented by the Department of Electrical Services, Prime Minister’s Office.

The project originated from a Request for Proposal (RFP) process launched in 2021, which attracted wide interest from local and international solar developers. As part of the RFP requirements, participating developers were mandated to form joint ventures with government-linked companies to ensure national participation and capacity building. This exercise creates confidence in Brunei’s capability to achieve the national aspiration of 30% renewable energy mix.

The initiative aligns with Brunei’s commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 20% from Business-As-Usual levels by 2030 and supports the country’s goal of diversifying fuel sources in the power sector while reducing reliance on fossil fuels. In addition to environmental benefits, the SPVPP will generate new opportunities for local businesses and contribute to local economic development through related activities.

Serikandi Oilfield Services chairman and managing director Shaikh Khalid Shaikh Ahmad said, “We applaud the Brunei government’s forward-thinking measures and supportive regulatory framework, which ensure the effective execution of the national clean energy transition plan. Alongside various initiatives introduced over the years, this project reaffirms our commitment to a progressive path towards a dynamic and sustainable economy, aligned with prevailing global economic trends.

“With our extensive experience in providing engineering and construction services in the oil and gas industry, Serikandi is well positioned to seize emerging opportunities in Brunei Darussalam’s growing new and renewable energy sector – opening up job opportunities for Bruneian citizens.”

Solarvest executive director and group chief strategy officer Leon Liew Chee Ing shared, “In 2024, Brunei’s electricity consumption totalled 3,242 GWh, with 95% generated from fossil fuels, highlighting an urgent need for a clean energy transition. The Brunei government’s commitment to renewable energy is truly commendable, given the nation’s abundance of fossil fuels.

“This milestone marks a proud moment for both Solarvest and Serikandi as we support Brunei’s journey towards a more sustainable energy future. Leveraging our technical expertise and regional experience, we are honoured to play a part in delivering the nation’s largest solar initiative.”