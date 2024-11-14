Strategic Asia Marketing Alliance sets up Malaysia, Singapore chapters

KUALA LUMPUR: Strategic Asia Marketing Alliance (Sama) today marked a significant milestone in Asia-Pacific’s (Apac) creative industry by launching its Malaysia and Singapore chapters.

Following a successful debut in Indonesia, the expansion underscores the alliance’s commitment to hyper-localisation, a strategy vital for brands seeking to resonate with Apac’s diverse markets.

Sama’s expansion arrives as corporate investment in branding surges globally, with total advertising spend across all formats projected to reach US$1 trillion (RM4.4 trillion) by 2026. Businesses are recognising the value of culturally attuned branding to drive competitive advantage and deepen customer connections.

With a dynamic consumer base exceeding 600 million across 11 nations, Apac offers substantial opportunities for growth. The World Economic Forum reports that the region’s creative industry currently contributes around 5% to its gross domestic product, a number set to rise as more companies invest in tailored, localised marketing.

As brands increasingly turn to hyperlocalisation, Sama’s expertise and deep local insights position it as an essential partner for those seeking to make a lasting impact in Apac’s diverse and complex markets.

Uniting Apac’s top marketing agencies, Sama offers a suite of services across its network, including branding, public relations, search engine optimisation, search engine marketing, social media management, content marketing, influencer engagement, and digital out-of-home advertising. With a data-driven, hyperlocalised approach, Sama enables brands to engage effectively with Apac’s rapidly evolving consumer market.

“Brands face an exciting yet challenging landscape in Apac, where the difference between success and stagnation often lies in understanding local nuances,” said Sama founder Teng Chan Leong, who is also CEO of Skribble.

“Our mission is to empower brands to connect authentically with consumers across this complex region through tailored, culturally relevant approaches. With 88% of companies in the region viewing brand perception as central to their business strategy, and many attributing market share gains directly to brand trust and cultural relevance, hyperlocalisation is the key to unlocking genuine engagement and sustainable growth in Apac,” he added.

Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) digital industry acceleration head Wan Murdani Wan Mohamad expressed MDEC’s commitment to Sama’s vision for driving hyperlocalisation across Malaysia and the Apac region, emphasising that brands must adopt a local-first approach to thrive in Southeast Asia’s digital economy, which is set to reach a gross merchandise value of US$263 billion in 2024.

“With nearly 70% of Apac consumers favouring culturally resonant brands, developing digital talent and enabling technology transfer is crucial. This focus aligns with Malaysia Digital’s goals to drive the nation’s digital economy by fostering innovation, enhancing digital skills, and promoting growth that reflects both local and regional needs,” he added.

Yesterday’s launch featured thought leadership panels on the future of hyperlocalised marketing, bringing together brand leaders from iWISERS, Superminted, GSC Cinemas, Asia Pop Culture Con, Beutea and others to share key insights on branding, talent development in digital industries, and the role of technology transfer in advancing hyperlocalised marketing.