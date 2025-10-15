SugarBun to expand to Peninsular Malaysia, overseas with Sedaplycious as master franchise partner

KUALA LUMPUR: East Malaysia’s iconic quick-service restaurant brand SugarBun Corporation Bhd has signed a regional partnership with Sedaplycious Sdn Bhd to expand into Peninsular Malaysia, marking a major milestone in its four-decade journey from Sarawak to the national and international stage.

The agreement was formalised through SugarBun subsidiary SB Supplies and Logistics Sdn Bhd, which appointed Sedaplycious as its master franchise partner.

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Datuk Ewon Benedick said the partnership exemplified how homegrown brands could scale while retaining their cultural roots.

“SugarBun is a proud East Malaysian success story and today’s ceremony reflects the strength of our local enterprises in reaching wider markets. Expansion into Peninsular Malaysia will not only create new jobs but also showcase the diversity of East Malaysian culture through our rich culinary heritage,” he said.

Ewon also praised the launch of Sabacco’s newest creation, the Tuhau Wild Ginger Chilli Sauce, introduced at the event as part of SugarBun’s effort to highlight Borneo’s culinary heritage.

“Tuhau is a unique gift of nature, deeply rooted in the Kadazan-Dusun heritage of Sabah. Its bold, tangy flavour represents the rich biodiversity and creativity of East Malaysia. This innovation is what we want to see, heritage transformed into enterprise, and tradition transformed into opportunity. Congratulations to SugarBun, Borneo Oil Berhad and Sedaplycious on this meaningful milestone,” he said.

Borneo Oil managing director Datuk Joseph Ambrose Lee said the partnership would accelerate SugarBun’s expansion beyond its traditional stronghold in Sabah and Sarawak. Bursa Malaysia-listed Borneo Oil is the holding company for SugarBun.

“SugarBun will bring our signature Broasted Chicken, Savoury Rice and other East Malaysian favourites to new communities across the peninsula, while creating jobs, empowering local suppliers and opening franchise opportunities for entrepreneurs.

“This partnership represents a defining moment in SugarBun’s journey. Peninsular Malaysia is a natural growth market with three times the population of East Malaysia. With Sedaplycious as our partner, we can expand the brand’s reach, strengthen our supply chain and build a stronger platform for international growth.”

Sedaplycious founder Sean Leong said, “I have always loved SugarBun’s juicy Broasted Chicken and Savoury Rice. At Sedaplycious, we are committed to expanding the SugarBun brand because I know Peninsular Malaysians will love it too. This agreement is not only a business venture but also a mission to create jobs, empower local suppliers and bring Borneo’s unique flavours to more communities.”

The company plans to open 42 outlets in the next 36 months, starting with Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, as the first location under the compact SugarBun Express concept, which Ambrose said would make the franchise more accessible.

Borneo Oil’s portfolio remained diversified, with investments in food, mining, cement, property and carbon capture ventures, Ambrose said.

“We are an investment holding company. The revenue stream right now is coming from SugarBun, which would then, when it gets globalised, it would go on its own. While we have almost matured the cement plant, the cement plant is operating now. The moment it is operating fully, then it is another asset that we can have a restructuring on. And the gold mine, if we can get the plant running, it will be a main income contributor.”

Ambrose said the company was focused on building long-term value. “So far, there is value, but people do not understand that we are a non-revenue-generating investment company until such time. But all our investments have an impact on human life. We only invest in things that are real.”

He added that SugarBun’s current expansion is about more than opening new stores.

Ambrose said the brand’s benchmark in Peninsular Malaysia would pave the way for global recognition.

“Once you come to Peninsular Malaysia, it’s an international market. Once you succeed in this international model, the whole brand will have a global valuation. Right now, people look at it as a Sabah and Sarawak niche. But once we establish that benchmark for Malaysian brands, and if we are successful in West Malaysia, we will be very successful globally,” he said.