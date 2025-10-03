Sunway Group, CelcomDigi team up to provide 5G in Sunway Pyramid Mall

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Group and CelcomDigi Bhd have joined forces to provide 5G in-building connectivity in select hotspots within Sunway Pyramid Mall under a proof-of-concept initiative.

This is part of Sunway’s broader effort to modernise the mall, positioning it as the first 5G smart mall in Malaysia.

The strategic collaboration lays the groundwork for digitalising retail operations, leveraging 5G and AI to transform how retailers operate and engage with customers. Additionally, it enables smarter mall operations and enhances overall retail efficiency. The collaboration between CelcomDigi and Sunway will allow both parties to explore the potential of 5G-AI solutions to optimise mall management and support retailers with advanced digital tools and services to enhance customer engagement.

Some of the innovative use cases under assessment include AI-powered smart CCTV to enable real-time surveillance analytics for crowd management, security enhancements, and operational efficiencies, as well as augmented reality-based indoor navigation and store information display, offering interactive digital directories for seamless navigation and real-time store promotions.

Sunway Group chief information officer Kevin Khoo said through their collaboration with CelcomDigi, they look forward to leveraging smart solutions, powered by 5G, to manage the mall more efficiently while offering new digital capabilities to our retailers.

CelcomDigi chief enterprise business officer Afizulazha Abdullah said that as they work towards enabling Sunway Pyramid with 5G-powered AI solutions, they are laying the groundwork for future innovations that will enhance operational efficiency, security, and overall retail experiences.

“This partnership reflects our commitment to being a technology enabler, driving digital transformation across industries and shaping Malaysia’s future as a 5G-AI-powered digital nation,” he added.

The collaboration between CelcomDigi and Sunway Group, with support from Digital Nasional Bhd, will continue to explore innovative use cases, setting the stage for a future where 5G-AI plays a central role in mall management and retail transformation.