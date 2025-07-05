PETALING JAYA: The woman who died after being tossed from a van along Kesas Highway is not Pamela Ling Yueh, says the police.

Cheras district police chief ACP Aidil Bolhassan confirmed the matter to the Malay Mail yesterday following the incident which took place in the afternoon.

“I confirm that it is not ‘Pamela Ling’,” he was quoted as saying.

Yesterday, a woman was discovered dead along the Kesas Highway following a suspected hit-and-run involving a van, according to initial reports.

The incident happened at approximately 2.58pm along the highway on the way to Petaling Jaya, near the Awan Besar rest stop area.

According to a witness who called emergency services, he witnessed the woman being thrown or falling from a moving van just before it took off.

Medical personnel later confirmed that the woman had died at the scene.

The deceased was identified as a 44-year-old woman from Menglembu, Ipoh, who was believed to be of Chinese ancestry.

Investigators are trying to track down the vehicle and find out whether there was foul play.

On April 9, Pamela, 42, was reported missing while on her way to the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya in an e-hailing vehicle to give a statement related to an ongoing investigation. Police received a report of her disappearance at 3.02pm the same day.

