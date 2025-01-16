Sunway Iskandar signs MoU to adopt GreenRE standards comprehensively

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Iskandar Sdn Bhd (SISB), the southern arm of Sunway Property, has formalised a partnership with GreenRE, Malaysia’s leading green building certification body through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) that establishes SISB as the first developer in Johor to adopt GreenRE standards comprehensively.

The MoU reinforces Sunway Property’s commitment to shaping greener urban ecosystems and delivering thriving, sustainable communities.

At heart of the SISB’s green initiatives is Sunway City Iskandar Puteri (SCIP) – Sunway’s largest township to date, spanning over 2,000 acres with more than 30% completed.

The MoU outlines a shared commitment to integrating sustainability throughout SCIP’s development. By adopting green design principles, sustainable construction methods, and environmentally responsible building operations, SISB will continue to set the standard for green development in Johor. Based on GreenRE’s regularly updated rating tools, the developer will ensure its projects adhere to the latest sustainability standards, driving innovation and resilience.

“As developers, we understand the depth of our responsibility toward sustainable development. Our developments are already GreenRE certified, and today’s partnership reinforces our unwavering commitment to building communities that flourish,” said Sunway City Iskandar Puteri CEO Gerard Soosay.

“Moving forward, we strive towards GreenRE certifying the township as a whole – establishing SCIP as Johor’s largest township to achieve this milestone. Not only will these efforts align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities, but they also ensure a healthier, greener future for all who call SCIP home,” he added.

A GreenRE spokesperson said, “This partnership with Sunway City Iskandar Puteri represents a significant step in advancing sustainable development in Malaysia. By providing industry-standard certifications, we empower developers to adopt green building practices that reduce environmental impact while creating vibrant, livable spaces. We look forward to supporting SCIP as it paves the way for greener, smarter townships.”

In line with the agreement, SCIP will provide building performance data to GreenRE, supporting its ongoing research and development initiatives. The collaboration will foster innovation in sustainable building practices, advancing Malaysia’s green agenda. GreenRE will also provide specialised workshops and technical support to equip Sunway Iskandar Sdn Bhd’s project teams with the expertise to design, construct, and operate sustainable developments.

The partnership aligns with Sunway Group’s Green Building Policy (2022) and Green Township Policy (2023), which mandate that all new developments and townships from 2025 onwards must be green-certified.