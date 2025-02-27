Sunway Property bullish, targets RM3.6 billion in sales this year

PETALING JAYA: Sunway Property, the property arm of Sunway Group, is targeting RM3.6 billion in sales for 2025, building on the RM3 billion achieved in 2024, which exceeded the goal of RM2.6 billion.

With RM2.7 billion in new launches and RM3.3 billion in unbilled sales as at Dec 31, 2024, the company is poised for continued expansion across Malaysia and internationally as a master community developer.

“We want to deliver impactful value to our communities and stakeholders while staying true to our ‘With You For Generations’ brand promise. By deepening our presence in Singapore and China and selectively entering new markets, we solidify our commitment to urban transformation, enhance economic resilience, and future-proof the cities we operate in. As Sunway Group embarks on its next 50 years and beyond, we will continue to build on our strong legacy, anchoring ourselves in long-term, sustainable growth,” Sunway Property managing director Chung Soo Kiong.

With RM4 billion in new property launches and over RM2 billion in investment properties slated for completion in 2025, Sunway Property is strengthening its presence in key Malaysian regions while driving regional and international expansion.

In a statement today Sunway Property said it is accelerating investment in Sunway City Iskandar Puteri (SCIP), leveraging growth opportunities from the Johor-Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ) and the upcoming Rapid Transit System Link (RTS Link), set to be operational in 2026.

It added that already over 30% developed, Sunway’s largest township in Johor spans close to 2,000 acres, strategically located just 5km from the Second Causeway Link, with a gross development value (GDV) exceeding RM30 billion.

Designed as a smart, sustainable city, SCIP continues to evolve as a thriving community hub.

Within the township, new residential launches in 2025 include Sunway Sakura (Phase 2) and L8 Linked Houses. Catalytic developments set for completion this year include Sunway Circuit Iskandar Puteri, a 4.5km multipurpose track, complemented by Sunway Puteri Hills, an upscale dining hub, alongside an indoor golf, and an urban farm.

There will be a RM8 billion Free Commercial Zone logistics hub featuring integrated

warehouses under Equalbase Sunway 103°. Phase 1 is scheduled for completion by end-2025, with a full lease-up expected upon completion. This development will drive significant growth over the next decade and create at least 13,000 jobs for Johoreans.

Beyond the township, Sunway Property is expanding into key areas of Johor Bahru, with an upcoming high-rise development in Sunway Lenang Heights and SOHO units in Yahya Awal area, Johor Bahru City Centre, catering to growing demand for integrated urban living.

In February 2025, Sunway Property entered an agreement with MRT Corporation to jointly develop a RM2.6 billion integrated mixed-use development at Bukit Chagar, next to the RTS Link, bordering the First Causeway Link.

Upcoming residential launches include Sunway Serene 2 in Kelana Jaya, Sunway Flora 2 in Bukit Jalil, and Cochrane Residence in Cheras, while new retail spaces will be introduced at Sunway d’hill in Kota Damansara and Jernih Residence in Kajang.

The RM1.8 billion Sunway Square in Sunway City Kuala Lumpur, set to open in 2025, features two office towers, a shopping mall, and an expanded Sunway University campus, with the Sir Jeffrey Cheah Performing Arts Centre, following in 2026.

To meet growing industrial demand, Sunway Property is in the early stages of planning a 245- acre Managed Industrial Park in Kuang, Selangor, integrating factories, warehouses, and commercial spaces.

In Ipoh, Sunway Property continues expanding Sunway City Ipoh, launching Sunway Bayu, the final series of landed homes, in 2024. This 1,350-acre township is set to receive an additional RM4 billion investments, including Sunway Medical Centre Ipoh, set to open in 2025, and the 1-million-square-foot Sunway Ipoh Mall, expected to be Perak’s largest mall upon completion in 2027, alongside a planned Sunway Education campus.

In Penang, the developer is strengthening its residential presence within Sunway Wellesley in Bukit Mertajam. Following the successful launch of Serene Villas, a gated community with 210 townhomes, a new high-rise residential development within the same masterplan is set to launch in 2025.

In Singapore, Sunway Property has completed 13 landmark developments since 2007, delivering 10,700 units with a GDV of S$14.5 billion (RM48 billion). In 2024, the company launched Novo Place, an executive condominium in Tengah, and acquired a mixed-use site in Tampines.

Looking ahead to 2025, Sunway Property is preparing to launch another executive condominium in Tengah, capitalising on demand for sustainable, high-quality developments.

In China, Sunway Property is set to launch Sunway Gardens Phase 3 in Tianjin Eco-City in 2025, showcasing commitment to integrated urban living.

While Singapore and China remain core markets, Sunway Property is selectively evaluating expansion into one or two emerging markets, including Cambodia, Vietnam, and Indonesia, with a focus on healthcare and integrated developments.