Sustainability reporting kicks off on Jan 1, starting with PLCs having market cap of RM2 billion or more

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia will initiate its phased implementation of the National Sustainability Reporting Framework (NSRF) starting Jan 1, 2025, with public-listed companies boasting a market capitalisation of RM2 billion or more required to begin sustainability disclosures.

Bursa Malaysia chief regulatory officer Julian Mahmud Hashim said the rollout is a structured approach to align Malaysia with international standards, including the International Financial Reporting Standards Sustainability Disclosure Standards.

“The initiative aims to drive transparency, enhance investor confidence, and strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global capital market.

“This framework is not only a key step toward corporate accountability but also reinforces the nation’s commitment to net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050,” Julian stated at the Sustainable Action Conference 2024 (SAC2024) organised by Control Union today.

He said the phased rollout offers clear pathway as the implementation is divided into three groups to allow companies to gradually adopt sustainability practices

“Large PLCs, Group 1, will begin disclosures for financial years starting January 1, 2025. Mid-sized PLCs, Group 2, will follow suit in 2026, while Group 3, Ace Market PLCs and large non-listed companies, will join by 2027. This progressive timeline ensures businesses can integrate comprehensive sustainability strategies without overwhelming their operations.”

To facilitate the transition, Julian said, Bursa Malaysia introduced the Centralised Sustainability Intelligence (CSI) solution in June to streamline environmental, social and governance (ESG) data collection and reporting.

“The FTSE4Good ESG Ratings were expanded in June 2024 to include all main-market PLCs, with ACE Market companies to follow in mid-2025. These tools are designed to empower companies with resources and insights to meet their sustainability goals effectively,” he added.

Additionally, Julian said, the NSRF aligns with regional frameworks such as the Asean Carbon Framework and the Asean Interconnected Sustainability Ecosystem, underscoring Malaysia’s commitment to advancing climate-conscious initiatives on a broader, regional scale.

“Achieving net-zero emissions requires bold, sustained collaboration across sectors. Through these measures, we are equipping Malaysia’s corporate sector to rise to the challenge,” he emphasised.

On investor confidence and global alignment, Julian said the phased approach is expected to position Malaysia as a hub for climate-conscious investments, attracting global stakeholders seeking transparent and ESG-aligned opportunities.

“By aligning with international benchmarks and equipping businesses with tools for compliance, Bursa Malaysia aims to reinforce Malaysia’s corporate sustainability ecosystem and foster economic resilience amid global demands for sustainable practices. This initiative marks a significant step forward in Malaysia’s sustainability journey, driving accountability and ensuring the nation remains competitive in the global capital market,” Julian noted.