Malaysia equips 156 health clinics with AI-driven CCMS for faster care

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 156 health clinics across Malaysia have adopted a cloud-based content management system (CCMS), significantly reducing patient wait times. Health Minister

Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad revealed that 70 per cent of patients now receive treatment in under 30 minutes, marking a milestone in the ministry’s AI-driven digital reforms.

The initiative is part of broader upgrades, including the completion of Phase 1 of the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. This phase covers five million prescriptions, 20 million vaccination records, and one million dental records.

Dzulkefly noted that MySejahtera has evolved into a preventive health gateway and national digital platform.

“We are exploring a strategic collaboration with Google to leverage AI in tackling Malaysia’s key health challenges,“ he said in a Facebook post. “This positions Malaysia as a regional leader in AI-based digital health.”

As ASEAN Chair in 2025, Malaysia aims to pioneer regional cooperation in health data governance and ethical AI use.

Dzulkefly highlighted these goals at the Precision Public Health Asia 2025 Conference, attended by 500 delegates and tech exhibitors. “Precision Public Health is no longer futuristic—it’s active here and will shape a sustainable, equitable health system,“ he affirmed.