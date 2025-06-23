Taiwan Expo 2025, largest edition in series, showcases latest innovations

KUALA LUMPUR: Taiwan Expo 2025, the largest edition in the series to date, has commenced at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre, with artificial intelligence (AI) and healthcare technologies taking centre stage.

Organised under Taiwan’s flagship global exhibition platform, Taiwan Expo aims to deepen international business ties and promote its strengths in innovation and advanced manufacturing.

The eighth edition of the expo in Malaysia features more than 200 companies and showcases Taiwan’s latest innovations across AI, healthcare, green technology and smart manufacturing.

Federation of Malaysian Manufacturing president Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai said the focus of Taiwan Expo is in sync with the development direction of Malaysia’s manufacturing industry.

“It provides our businesses with a platform to explore new partnerships, adopt innovative solutions, and expand into new markets. This direct engagement is essential for nurturing our local industries and driving them towards greater competitiveness on the global stage,” he said at the opening ceremony yesterday, which was also attended by Taipei Economic and Cultural Office representative in Malaysia Phoebe Yeh and Selangor Exco for Investment, Trade and Mobility Ng Sze Han.

Taiwan plays a pivotal role in the global supply chain for semiconductors, information and communication technology, and smart manufacturing.

“Taiwan’s technical expertise is recognised by the international community and would synergise with Malaysia’s role as an important manufacturing and export hub in Asia,” said the organiser.

According to Matrade China and Northeast Asia Section director Mazlan Harun, in the first five months of this year, Malaysia’s trade with Taiwan jumped by 36.8% reaching RM92.77 billion. Malaysia’s exports to Taiwan stood at RM32.3 billion while imports surged to RM60.47 billion, marking growth rates of 30.6% and 40.3% respectively, continuing the positive momentum in 2024.

“The trade composition underscores a high degree of industrial complementarity, particularly in electrical and electronic products, optical and scientific equipment as well as petroleum-based goods, reflecting both economies’ strategic roles in regional and global value chains,” he added.

Mazlan said Taiwan’s strengths in innovation, product development and manufacturing offer practical entry points for Malaysian companies, especially SMEs, to explore partnerships and build supply chain connections.

“At the same time, Malaysia’s capabilities in halal products, food and beverage, and smart manufacturing, combined with its strategic position as a gateway to Asean and OIC markets, provide Taiwanese businesses with promising prospects for expansion.

“This shared potential continues to strengthen the foundation for long-term business growth and cooperation, particularly through platforms such as Taiwan Expo.”

The expo highlights five key themes – smart manufacturing, health and wellness, sustainability, culture and tourism, reflecting industrial trends that align closely with Malaysia’s economic priorities.

Taiwan Expo 2025 is supported by 26 Malaysian industry associations and groups, which indicates the great importance local industry players attach to the event.

A total of 32 leading AI firms from Taiwan are showcasing their range of products and solutions including smart manufacturing, medical technologies, cybersecurity, finance and education services.

Key exhibits include Phison’s latest AI-driven data storage technology; mechanical skin that mimics the human touch response by Touché Solutions; V5med and DeepXray’s AI-assisted lung cancer and osteoporosis screening systems; as well as AI-driven cybersecurity and education solutions from ThinkCloud and NUWA Robotics. A special guided tour service by the Collibot Robot will also be available and visitors can experience real-life applications of Taiwan’s AI technology.

In addition to the AI showcases, Taiwanese companies known for their environmental protection solutions are also displaying their products, including energy-saving insulation films, smart water tower management systems, energy-saving air conditioning systems and photon energy harvesters.

The smart living and lifestyle products section showcases wearable devices to innovative household products to smart lighting solutions.

The range of products highlight the powers behind Taiwan’s push to integrate design and technology into improving the quality of life. New for this year is the Taiwan Select Food Culture Pavilion that features many high-quality halal certified food products, Clean Label products and international flavour competition winners which are paired with traditional tea ceremonies to showcase Taiwanese food culture and lifestyle aesthetics.

The three-day exhibition also offers product launches, business matchmaking, and product sampling.

Visitors and business participants can win round-trip tickets between Kuala Lumpur and Taipei sponsored by China Airlines, EVA Air and Starlux Airlines.

Today, Taiwan Excellence mascot FuBear will be challenging the Malaysian Book of Records with the greatest number of high-fives. The challenge is a joint effort with First City University College, training centre for children with autism REACH Segamat, and Malaysian Creative Sewing Arts Association.

Taiwan Expo 2025 in Malaysia began yesterday and ends tomorrow. It is open from 10am to 6pm at KLCC Halls 4 and 5. Admission is free.