Tanco enhances collaboration with Chinese partners to speed up development of Malaysia’s first AI-driven smart port in Negeri Sembilan

KUALA LUMPUR: Tanco Holdings Bhd’s (THB) artificial intelligence (AI) container port was highlighted at the recent Malaysia-China Entrepreneurs Exchange Conference, describing it as a key infrastructure project that will enhance Malaysia’s international trade capabilities.

The highlight of the smart AI port positions Negeri Sembilan as a pivotal maritime hub in Southeast Asia, unlocking significant economic potential for Malaysia’s logistics and industrial sectors.

The port, boasting modern technology and backed by a 480-acre landbank, will feature natural deep-water access exceeding 21 meters, allowing it to accommodate the world’s largest container ships.

Negeri Sembilan state executive councilor Teo Kok Seong underscored the state’s competitive investment environment, citing its geographic advantage as pivotal for THB’s port development.

At the conference, THB group managing director Datuk Sri Andrew Tan Jun Suan expressed the group’s vision to create a world-class port to drive Malaysia’s economic growth and technological advancement.

The project’s strategic location and Negeri Sembilan’s competitive land prices make it an attractive investment destination for both local and international enterprises.

Over RM2 billion in foreign investments, including notable players like Nezha Automobile, Lee Kum Kee, and Kibing Glass, have already been made in the state.

The successful completion of the smart AI container port will mark a significant milestone in Malaysia’s infrastructure development.

It will offer advanced logistics capabilities while promoting sustainable practices.

It will also catalyse the growth of industrial zones and green technology investments in the region.

As Malaysia and China celebrate five decades of diplomatic relations, the smart AI port project underscores their long-standing partnership and paves the way for future economic collaborations.

THB remains committed to driving innovation and economic growth through strategic partnerships, sustainable practices, and technological advancement.

The conference brought together prominent organisations, including the Shanghai Overseas Economic and Technical Promotion Association, the Malaysia Overseas Economic and Technological Industrial Development Association and the Malaysia-China Business Council.

It served as a platform for promoting bilateral investments, particularly sustainable development and digital economic cooperation.