Rising obesity and vaping concerns among Terengganu teens

JERTIH: Overweight and obesity among teenagers aged between 10 and 19 in Terengganu are becoming increasingly worrying issues.

State Health director Datuk Dr Kasemani Embong said that of the 13,613 teenagers who underwent health screenings last year, 664 were found to be obese, 1,689 were overweight, while 1,697 were underweight.

“Dietary habits are among the factors identified as contributing to weight issues among teenagers, including excessive intake of sugary and fatty drinks beyond recommended levels.

“As part of efforts to raise awareness and address this dietary issue, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has introduced the Healthy Meals in School Programme (HiTS), and as of June this year, 18 schools in Terengganu have implemented it,” she said at the launching of the Terengganu Healthy Teens Agenda Programme and the Strategic Plan for Adolescent Health 2026-2030 of the Terengganu Health Department (JKNT) here today.

Dr Kasemani also noted that the prevalence of vaping among teenagers aged 13 to 17 in the state increased to 16.1 per cent in 2022, up from 9.2 per cent in 2017.

However, she said that the number of teenage cigarette smokers had declined to 5.8 per cent in 2022 from 15 per cent in 2017.

“Mental health issues, including depression, among teenagers must also not be taken lightly and should be given due attention by all parties,” she said.

She added that to address all issues involving teenagers, JKNT has developed a Strategic Plan for Adolescent Health 2026-2030, which focuses on strengthening facilities, health promotion, and cooperation among relevant agencies.

To enhance youth engagement, nine health clinics in Terengganu have been recognised as Best Practice sites for adolescent-friendly health services (PKMR). - Bernama