Taxpool aims to be ‘go-to partner’ in navigating Malaysia’s digital tax landscape

KUALA LUMPUR: Businesses in Malaysia will be expected to comply with nationwide e-invoicing by 2027, a transformation that will reshape how companies manage their finances.

For small and medium-sized enterprises, the challenge is not simply one of compliance but of adapting to a digital tax environment that demands accuracy, transparency and efficiency.

Many SMEs, especially those without in-house accounting teams, are understandably anxious about this shift.

Taxpool, an app-based solution developed by Wazzap Me Sdn Bhd, is entering this space to become the country’s go-to tax partner, with an approach that is designed to simplify compliance by making the process as straightforward as possible.

CEO and co-founder Syamil Mazlan said Taxpool’s “Snap, Store, and Strategise” model ensures that invoices are captured, data is automatically categorised and year-end reports can be generated in a single, compliance-ready file.

“Beyond easing administrative burdens, Taxpool is developing real-time dashboards that allow business owners to monitor obligations throughout the year, replacing last-minute stress with proactive financial management,“ Syamil told SunBiz.

He said the vision goes well beyond compliance, adding that Taxpool is aligning its growth with the government’s e-invoice rollout, positioning itself as a long-term partner in digital finance.

The platform is being scaled to accommodate tens of thousands of SMEs and professionals, supported by a nationwide network of licensed tax agents.

Strategic integrations with MyInvois, payroll systems and banking APIs (application programming interfaces) are creating an ecosystem that enables seamless tax and financial management under one roof, said Syamil.

“In a landscape where digitisation is no longer optional, Taxpool wants to be more than a tool – it aspires to be the default choice for businesses and individuals navigating Malaysia’s new tax era,“ he said.

Elaborating, Syamil said that for many micro and small business owners, tax compliance can feel both costly and complex.

Manual receipt tracking remains common, while many wait until year-end to consult a tax agent – a practice that increases the risk of errors and potential penalties.

“Taxpool is designed to remove this burden by streamlining the entire process. Business owners can snap their receipts, with the system automatically storing and organising the data.

“Payroll information is captured seamlessly through integrations with providers such as Payroll Panda and MySyarikat.

“As year-end approaches, users have the flexibility to plan with our premium AI adviser, Eddy, or to engage directly with our nationwide network of more than 300 licensed tax agents.

“By lowering barriers to compliance, Taxpool enables small business owners to stay focused on what matters most – running and growing their businesses,“ Syamil said.

He noted that receipt tracking remains one of the biggest pain points for SMEs, with nearly 90% of users struggling to stay organised.

He said Taxpool tackles this through real-time automation – receipts are snapped, stored and categorised instantly, while artificial intelligence flags anomalies to ensure accuracy and audit readiness.

Invoices are directly imported into the system, where they are matched against payments and assigned to the correct category, thereby eliminating manual errors and saving time.

“For business owners, the impact is immediate. What once took hours of sorting and compiling is reduced to minutes, allowing them to focus on growth rather than paperwork.

“As Malaysia transitions into mandatory e-invoicing, this level of precision and efficiency will be critical – and Taxpool is built to deliver it,“ Syamil said.

He said winning the Crowd’s Favourite Award at CLLA Cohort 20 was a turning point for Taxpool.

“It validated that our solution truly resonates with the real struggles SMEs face, and it showed that our mission – to make tax compliance less intimidating – has strong grassroots support.

“The award also gave us immediate credibility with investors, potential partners and government stakeholders.

“Building on that momentum, we are now entering active fundraising discussions to scale both product development and user acquisition. At the same time, we are exploring regional markets like Indonesia and Singapore, where the SME sector is vast but tax compliance remains fragmented.

“These markets mirror Malaysia’s challenges, which gives Taxpool a strong platform for expansion,“ Syamil said.

When asked about Taxpool’s long-term role in closing Malaysia’s digital tax compliance gap beyond just receipts and e-filing, Syamil said Malaysia’s tax gap is driven partly by non-compliance among SMEs, many of whom operate informally or lack proper digital records.

“Taxpool is not just digitising receipts, it is building infrastructure that bridges this gap. By offering a simple, one-stop solution, we help businesses move from being compliance-averse to compliance-ready.

“Over time, we believe this will contribute to expanding the tax base and supporting Malaysia’s digital economy goals. Our role, therefore, is both commercial and civic: making compliance a growth enabler, not a burden,“ he said.

Looking five to 10 years ahead, Syamil said, Taxpool’s vision is to transform how Malaysians perceive tax.

“Tax should not just be about compliance – it should be seen as a lifestyle and a partnership with government. Through Taxpool, we want to create a future where taxpayers unlock rewards, benefits and opportunities for contributing to the nation.”