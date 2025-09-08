ASEAN Plan of Action on Transnational Crime 2026-2035 set for endorsement

MELAKA: The ASEAN Plan of Action in Combating Transnational Crime 2026-2035 is expected to receive formal endorsement at the 19th ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Transnational Crime (AMMTC).

Home Ministry International Division undersecretary Mohd Azlan Razali confirmed the meeting’s significance as the current 2016-2025 plan concludes this year.

“The series of meetings begins with the Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC) before proceeding to the main ministerial session chaired by Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

Key initiatives for finalisation include establishing the SOMTC Working Group on Money Laundering and adopting the ASEAN Border Management Cooperation Roadmap.

Ministers will also consider landmark declarations such as the Melaka Declaration on Combating Transnational Crime during the proceedings.

Azlan noted that ministers are expected to endorse several ASEAN Leaders’ Declarations covering cross-border law enforcement and money laundering prevention.

The meeting will also address creative initiatives through sports to curb violent extremism across member nations.

Beyond substantive agenda items, the gathering will strengthen political support for Timor-Leste’s accession to ASEAN.

“The country is currently finalising legal steps to accede to the ASEAN Convention on Counter Terrorism and the ASEAN Convention Against Trafficking in Persons, Especially Women and Children as part of its journey towards full membership.

Timor-Leste’s full membership is expected to be formalised at the 47th ASEAN Summit in October according to the official statement.

Melaka serves as the regional focal point this week with ASEAN ministers and senior officials gathering from today until September 12.

The 19th AMMTC and its related meetings align with Malaysia’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2025 under the theme ‘Inclusivity and Sustainability’.

This theme reflects Malaysia’s commitment to building a safer and more prosperous ASEAN community through collaborative security efforts. – Bernama