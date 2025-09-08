Penang’s NCPR project to cut Batu Ferringhi travel time to 7 minutes

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang state government is proceeding with the North Coast Paired Road project to alleviate severe traffic congestion for residents and commuters travelling to Batu Ferringhi and Teluk Bahang.

State Infrastructure, Transport and Digital Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari confirmed the project forms part of the Three Main Roads and Tunnel Project originally awarded in 2013.

The 10.61 kilometre route will include 8.41 kilometres of land roadway and 2.2 kilometres of coastal viaduct connecting Tanjong Bungah to Teluk Bahang.

Construction is scheduled to begin in 2026 with completion targeted for 2031.

Travel time between Tanjung Bungah and Teluk Bahang will dramatically decrease from 30-45 minutes during peak periods to just 7 minutes upon completion.

Current road infrastructure fails to accommodate thousands of vehicles during holidays and festive seasons according to the statement.

Residents, traders and tourists currently face significant risks regarding local economy, health emergencies and general well-being due to congestion.

Emergency services including ambulances, fire brigades and police vehicles frequently become trapped in traffic jams along the existing route.

The NCPR alignment will start from Jalan Tanjung Bungah passing along the coast near Tanjong Bungah Floating Mosque across the sea.

It will connect to land near Shamrock before continuing through Batu Ferringhi and terminating at Teluk Bahang.

Appointed contractor Consortium Zenith Construction is finalising detailed designs before undertaking Environmental Impact Assessment amendments.

The EIA amendment process is expected to require approximately eighteen months.

State government agencies including the State Economic Planning Unit and State Legal Advisor’s Office are preparing supplementary agreements with the contractor.

Total project cost is estimated at RM2.9 billion including RM500 million allocated for land acquisition purposes.

Construction can commence immediately after agreement signing for government land parcels.

Private land acquisition processes may require six to twelve months to complete according to officials.

The project represents more than just roadway infrastructure as it fulfils government promises for developmental integration.

Jalan Batu Ferringhi currently serves as the sole connecting route between George Town and Teluk Bahang.

Road blockages during emergencies or peak periods leave residents without alternative routes currently.

The NCPR is anticipated to generate new socio-economic opportunities throughout the northern coastal region.

This substantial investment demonstrates the state government’s commitment to maintaining Penang’s livability and competitiveness for future generations. – Bernama