TCS Group investigates cracks at J Satine mixed development project

KUALA LUMPUR: Building and infrastructure construction services provider TCS Group Holdings Bhd (TGB), as the main contractor via its wholly-owned subsidiary, TCS Construction Sdn Bhd (TCSB), for the J Satine mixed development project, has clarified the recent incident involving cracks in the building.

TGB managing director Datuk Ir Tee Chai Seng expressed concern about the incident and said the company is working closely with the developer and consultants to determine the root cause.

“Thankfully, there were no casualties as a result of the incident. We want to reiterate that health and safety have always been paramount in our projects.

“We want to assure all stakeholders that we have adhered strictly to all health and safety standards and protocols throughout the construction process,“ he said in a statement.

Tee said the group is cooperating fully with the relevant authorities to investigate the cause of the incident.

“Initial findings suggest that we do not cause the building cracks.

“For all our projects, we are committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all involved and to deliver projects that meet the highest standards of quality and integrity,” Tee added.

He urged the cooperation from the public to stop sharing any unauthorised videos or images and speculating any unverified information related to this project development.