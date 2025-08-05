Techstore secures RM15.9m ICT maintenance deal from Home Ministry

PUCHONG: Enterprise IT services provider TechStore Bhd, via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tech-Store Malaysia Sdn Bhd, has accepted a letter of award (LoA) from the Ministry of Home Affairs to provide maintenance and support services for the software and hardware of information, communication, and technology (ICT) to the Royal Malaysian Police for RM15.9 million.

TechStore managing director Eugene Tan Hock Lim said the home ministry entrusted the company with critical ICT maintenance services, reflecting its proven capabilities in enterprise IT solutions and commitment to delivering reliable and responsive support services.

“We remain focused on upholding the highest standards of service quality to support the operational efficiency of key government agencies,” he said in a statement.

The LoA will further strengthen the group’s order book, which currently encompasses enterprise IT services for Malaysian government agencies, as well as major infrastructure projects such as the LRT3 and the RTS Link between Malaysia and Singapore.

“At TechStore, we are committed to supporting the nation’s progress toward a digital transformation economy by providing critical IT security and automation solutions that are localised and customised to meet our customers’ needs — covering the full spectrum from consultation and assessment to solution design, hardware and software procurement, implementation, as well as maintenance and support,” Tan said.

TechStore’s project pipeline remains robust, supported by a tender book of RM647.2 million as of Dec 31, 2024.

The group’s strengthening track record in the public and infrastructure sectors continues to enhance its market presence and position it to secure larger and more complex projects.

Meanwhile, given the group’s domestic focus, TechStore’s operations are not materially affected by international trade tariffs.

To recap, TechStore was listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia on Feb 18, 2025 and has successfully raised a total of RM25.0 million in proceeds.