TM and Perodua to collaborate in four strategic areas

PETALING JAYA: Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) has formed a strategic partnership with carmaker Perusahaan Otomobil Kedua Sdn Bhd (Perodua) to advance electric vehicle (EV) development, digital innovation and sustainable growth.

This move aligns with Malaysia’s vision of creating a high-value, competitive automotive sector, as outlined in the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

The collaboration covers four strategic areas – hyperconnected network, advancing digital technology, enriching customer experience, and environmental sustainability.

TM via TM One, its enterprise and government sector solutions arm, aims to upgrade Perodua’s infrastructure, providing fixed and wireless connectivity, including SD-WAN solutions for dealer networks, private 5G for automotive applications, and smart manufacturing technologies to improve production. These will enhance Perodua’s operational capabilities, streamline data management, and support its future expansion.

TM One will also leverage its cloud, cybersecurity, data analytics, and artificial intelligence capabilities to provide initiatives for smart manufacturing, GPU as a Service, EV and autonomous driving technologies.

Additionally, TM and Perodua aim to expand their market reach and brand visibility through co-created products and innovative go-to-market strategies. This includes customised infotainment systems, smart mapping solutions, and joint marketing using digital tools to reach new customer segments.

TM and Perodua are committed to environmental sustainability, collaborating on clean energy solutions for EV charging infrastructure and waste reduction to align with Malaysia’s environmental goals.

Additionally, the partnership will foster a culture of innovation through workforce training, research and development, and sustainable practices, enabling a digitally connected and environmentally responsible future in Malaysia’s automotive sector.

A memorandum of collaboration on the partnership was signed between TM group CEO Amar Huzaimi Md Deris and Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

Amar Huzaimi said the company’s partnership with Perodua reflects its commitment to enabling digital transformation in the automotive industry, improving user experiences and long-term value.

“By delivering secure, high-speed connectivity and scalable digital solutions, this partnership will support Perodua’s mission for greater innovation and growth, paving the way for a connected, sustainable future in the automotive industry. This marks another milestone in TM’s aspirations to become a digital powerhouse, pioneering industry growth

through digitalisation and opening new opportunities to propel organisations and our nation forward,“ he said in a statement.

Zainal Abidin said the collaboration highlights Perodua’s goal of modernising the automotive industry, enhancing operations and setting the standard for digital connectivity in the industry.

“This collaboration covers several aspects that will benefit our customers as well as have spillover effects on the country’s digital and automotive industries. There are vast opportunities for Perodua and TM to revolutionise how we do things and set benchmarks on the quality, efficiency and delivery of our products and services. These opportunities will become clearer as we innovate further and address the issues and needs of our operations.

“Typically, the issues we face often offer the way forward – the challenge is how to approach it in a way that results in a fundamental change that takes us forward,“ he said.