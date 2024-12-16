TopVision celebrates ‘leap’ to ACE Market with 18.8% premium

PETALING JAYA: TopVision Eye Specialist Bhd, a player in medical eye care services in Malaysia, marked its official transfer of listing today on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities.

TopVision shares debuted at 39 sen, reflecting a 18.18% premium over its issue price of 33 sen.

As one of the pioneer in accessible and advanced eye care services that was listed on the LEAP Market in 2018, TopVision operates 11 ambulatory care centres (ACC) nationwide, offering a wide range of services from general eye care to subspecialty treatments, catering to both local and international patients.

The successful public offering raised RM17.9 million, which will be used to support the company’s expansion and operational goals. Specifically, RM7.9 million will be used to fund the development of TopVision International, a multidisciplinary specialist tertiary eye ACC with an additional RM5 million to be allocated for the establishment of TopVision Kuala Terengganu and TopVision Tawau, while RM500,000 is set aside for enhancing existing facilities via purchase of medical machines. The remaining RM4.5 million has been allocated for listing expenses.

TopVision executive vice-chairman Datuk Kenny Liew Hock Nean said this transfer of listing marks a significant milestone in their journey, reflecting their unwavering commitment to delivering quality and accessible eye care services across Malaysia.

“With this transition, we aim to strengthen our presence in Malaysia’s eye healthcare sector, expand our service network, and elevate the standards of patient care to new heights.”

Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd is the principal adviser, sponsor, sole underwriter and sole bookrunner for TopVision’s ACE Market IPO.