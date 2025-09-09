Trip.com looks to Malaysia to redefine future of travel service

KUALA LUMPUR: Imagine a travel app that not only compares flight prices but alerts you the instant fares drop, recommends hotels you never knew you wanted and even helps you replace a lost passport overseas.

For global online travel agency Trip.com, this future is already taking shape and Malaysia is playing a central role.

The company today unveiled its expanded Malaysia Customer Support Centre at Tun Razak Exchange, a facility that has grown tenfold in just two years since its establishment in 2023.

The hub now houses a fully localised support team and is positioned as a strategic pillar in Trip.com’s global customer service network.

“We are delighted to welcome everyone to our new customer support centre, which reflects our ongoing growth efforts in Malaysia,” said its general manager, Stephane Thong.

“This expansion is not just about space, it is about accommodating a growing team that is dedicated to elevating the travel experience for our customers across the region.”

Trip.com operates 16 customer service centers worldwide, staffed by about 16,000 representatives handling 24/7 multilingual support. While automation is reshaping the travel sector, Thong stressed that the company’s philosophy remains rooted in empathy.

“We continue to invest in cutting-edge technology to enhance service quality. At the same time, we prioritise our customers’ ability to access real agents whenever needed,” she said.

The company’s AI-powered assistant, TripGenie, is now integrated into its app, offering itinerary planning, pre- and post-travel support, and real-time recommendations.

“You can ask TripGenie for popular hotels in a city you’ve never visited, compare flight prices, or even get alerts when fares drop,” Thong explained.

Routine queries are increasingly automated, with AI resolving up to 80% of requests, freeing human agents to handle more complex issues.

Still, Thong acknowledged that technology alone cannot deliver perfect service. “AI may not always provide 100% accurate answers. That is why we continue to expand our human support team to ensure the personal touch remains,” she said.

Trip.com claims most customer calls and chats related to flights and hotels are answered within 30 seconds, with 90% of after-sales requests responded to within an hour and over 85% of cases resolved on the first attempt.

Another differentiator is the company’s 24/7 SOS service, designed to assist travellers during emergencies such as lost passports or medical incidents abroad.

“We have supported over 440 million travellers and handled 22,000 emergency requests across more than 100 destinations, with a 98% success rate,” Thong said.

These efforts have not gone unnoticed. Trip.com recently won the CX Asia Excellence Award for service quality, underscoring its customer-first philosophy.

The Malaysia Customer Support Centre is part of Trip.com’s broader “globalisation and localisation” strategy, allowing local teams to deliver solutions in multiple languages while understanding cultural nuances.

“As a fully Malaysian team, we bring the local knowledge that helps us connect with travellers in a more personalised way,” Thong said.

“This expansion reflects our long-term vision of making Malaysia not only a hub for customer support but also a driver of travel innovation, talent development and industry collaboration.”

With Visit Malaysia Year 2026 around the corner, Thong said the timing is strategic. “Trip.com is strongly committed to supporting the country’s tourism ambitions. Through our platform, we aim to amplify Malaysia’s visibility on the global stage and ensure that every traveller enjoys a seamless and memorable journey,” she added.

Trip.com’s focus on integrating artificial intelligence into customer support mirrors broader industry trends. However, its insistence on balancing automation with human empathy may give it an edge in a sector where customer trust and speed of service are decisive.

“Ultimately, our goal is to create the best travel experience for our customers,” Thong said. “Technology enhances efficiency, but it is people who make journeys truly memorable.”

With its expanded Malaysia hub, Trip.com is betting that the future of travel service lies not in choosing between man or machine, but in combining both to deliver confidence, convenience and care to travellers worldwide.