U Mobile aims to roll out in-building 5G coverage to 175 buildings within a year

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile Sdn Bhd will roll out in-building 5G coverage to 175 buildings within a year and over 600 nationwide within four years, said chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen.

He said the telco has already equipped more than 70 buildings with its 5G infrastructure with Berjaya Times Square becoming the first shopping mall to be fully enabled.

“Over a period of one year, we are looking at more than 170 buildings, and over four years, more than 600 buildings for our 5G,” he told reporters at the launch of U Mobile’s 5G next-gen network, Ultra5G, at Berjaya Times Square today.

The telco believes the name ULTRA5G aptly emphasises U Mobile’s commitment to ultra-fast speeds, ultra-reliable connectivity, and ultra-wide coverage.

Apart from Berjaya Times Square, Woon said, the telco’s 5G network coverage has also been made available at the First Penang Bridge. “The rollout will include a mix of hospitals, shopping malls, transportation hubs and airports. We have started work and almost completed in KK, Langkawi, and KLIA airports.”

Woon said U Mobile is targeting 80% coverage of populated areas (CoPA) nationwide by the second half of next year. “Once we complete one year on 80% CoPA, we’ll move to 90% CoPA target In two years including Sabah and Sarawak.”

At present, he said, over 30% of U Mobile’s subscribers are already using 5G services and with the rollout of Ultra5G, the company expects more than half of its total subscribers will be on 5G as coverage expands.

U Mobile launched ULTRA5G at Berjaya Times Square, the telco’s headquarters, today.

U Mobile users at the shopping complex will now see an ULTRA5G identifier on their devices, thanks to the telco’s in-building coverage, which marks a key step forward in U Mobile’s strategy to deliver deep and consistent 5G coverage across both indoor and outdoor environments.

The ULTRA5G experience, powered by intelligent, enterprise-grade network technology, can meet the evolving needs of Malaysia’s digital future.

To highlight the network capability of the ULTRA5G experience, U Mobile conducted several demonstrations, including Malaysia’s first 4K livestream of the 800-metre-long roller-coaster ride at Berjaya Times Square Theme Park, Asia Pacific’s longest multi-inverted indoor ride that runs for about two and a half minutes per session.

Beyond the livestream, to illustrate the network capability of the ULTRA5G experience, the telco also conducted an immersive mixed-reality experience and a 5G network slicing demonstration, showcasing service differentiation and ultra-reliable performance.

Woon said as the nation’s newest 5G network provider, U Mobile is focused on enabling digital transformation for consumers and businesses alike. “ULTRA5G brings enhanced digital experiences, from ultra-reliable streaming and immersive gaming to high-quality video calls in crowded areas.”

For enterprises, Woon said, ULTRA5G opens doors to advanced use cases like XR, robotics, smart cities and IR 4.0 automation.

“With deployment ahead of schedule, U Mobile is also doubling down on indoor coverage to ensure the widest and deepest 5G experience in Malaysia,“ he added.