Anwar allocates RM100,000 for RXZ Members 7.0 motorcycling programme

KUALA LUMPUR: The MADANI government has pledged an initial RM100,000 to support the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 Programme.

The event will take place on Aug 23 at the Gong Badak Motor Circuit in Terengganu.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that further discussions on additional support will be held with organisers next week.

He highlighted the motorcycling community’s role in fostering unity and boosting local economies.

“I express my full support for the RXZ Members 7.0 2025 Programme,“ Anwar said in a statement.

He described the event as a key platform for motorcycle enthusiasts nationwide.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has been directed to ensure safety and smooth operations during the programme.

Anwar urged participants and organisers to comply with traffic rules and cooperate with authorities.

He also encouraged attendees to fly the Jalur Gemilang in celebration of National Month.

“This programme should strengthen national unity and patriotism,“ he added.

The government will continue backing initiatives that promote a positive motorcycling culture. - Bernama