Consortium of four local firms appointed for TH branding exercise

KUALA LUMPUR: The company appointed for Lembaga Tabung Haji’s (TH) branding exercise is a consortium of four local firms.

The selection was based on expertise and capabilities aligned with the project’s requirements.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said the consortium includes professionals of various races.

He stated that the appointment followed TH’s procurement processes and governance, overseen by its Board of Directors.

“Since 1963, TH has carried out brand reviews three times, in 1969, 1995, and 2009.”

“TH consistently upholds the highest standards of corporate governance and complies with all procurement policies and procedures.”

“TH has always prioritised Bumiputera companies under its procurement policy.”

“Last year, 81 per cent of TH’s appointed vendors were Bumiputera firms, accounting for 70 per cent of TH’s total expenditure.”

For the branding project, Mohd Na’im confirmed the consultancy cost is RM5.9 million over three years.

He clarified that the cost is not RM20 million as previously alleged.

Meanwhile, Datuk Dr Ahmad Marzuk Shaary (PN-Pengkalan Chepa) was suspended from Dewan Rakyat for two days.

The suspension followed his repeated interjections during Mohd Na’im’s clarification on non-Bumiputera firms in the TH branding exercise.

Deputy Speaker Alice Lau Kiong Yieng initially asked Ahmad Marzuk to leave the chamber for 30 minutes.

After he continued disrupting the session, Lau ordered his removal and extended the suspension to two days.

“I had given you 30 minutes to leave and return afterwards, but Yang Berhormat continued speaking without permission.”

“Would you prefer two days (out of the chamber)? Very well, two days it is,” she said. - Bernama