U Mobile appoints Kenneth Chang as new deputy CEO

PETALING JAYA: Mobile telecommunication services provider U Mobile is setting the stage for its next phase of expansion with the appointment of Kenneth Chang as its new deputy CEO.

As deputy CEO, Chang will be responsible for critical areas including regulatory affairs, business strategy, communications, and sustainability. He will also lead strategic stakeholder engagement, steering U Mobile through an evolving business environment.

Chang brings more than 30 years of experience in the information and communications technology and internet industries. As a founding director of U Mobile, he has significantly influenced the company’s strategic development, notably securing its 3G licence and contributing actively to its growth.

Chang will continue to serve on the board of directors, a position he has held since 2006. Over the years, he has also been part of the company’s executive, audit and remuneration committees.

“We are delighted to welcome Chang as deputy CEO. Chang has been a key member of U Mobile since the company’s inception and has played a vital role in the growth and development of the company. His broad experience and expertise will be invaluable as U Mobile embarks on a new phase of growth as the future licensed 5G network facilities provider,“ U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said.

In addition to his responsibilities at U Mobile, Chang is the founder and executive director of Web Commerce Communications Ltd and Qinetics Solutions Sdn Bhd. Both companies specialises in internet services and enterprise solutions throughout the Asia-Pacific region.