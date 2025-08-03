U Mobile introduces U Biz Bundles with enhanced cybersecurity for MSMEs

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s Next Gen 5G network provider, has launched three new U Biz Bundles designed to accelerate digital adoption and enhance cybersecurity for Malaysian micro, small and medium enterprises.

The new U Biz Bundles are offered in support of the government’s Geran Digital Perusahaan Mikro, Kecil dan Sederhana Madani (GDPM) campaign.

Under this initiative, eligible MSMEs can enjoy 50% (or up to RM5,000) subsidy on the new U Biz Bundles for one year, enabling them the opportunity to digitise affordably through packages that combine high-speed 5G connectivity, cybersecurity protection with multilayered endpoint security, as well as free 5G devices and Wi-Fi routers.

The U Biz Bundles are:

• 5G Office Secure Bundle: Includes 1x Business Broadband, 1x Mobile Device Security, 1x Wi-Fi 6 5G Router at just RM39/month.

• U Biz Secure Bundle: Includes 5x U Biz 98 lines, 5x Mobile Device Security, 2x Free 5G phones at just RM150/month.

• U Biz Secure+ Bundle: Includes 1x Business Broadband, 5x U Biz 98 lines, 6x Mobile Device Security, 2x Free 5G phones, 1x Wi-Fi 6 5G Router at just RM180/month.

“U Mobile is delighted to offer three new U Biz Bundles in support of the government’s GDPM campaign as the initiative is fully in line with our commitment to drive enterprise digital adoption as Malaysia’s Next Gen 5G Network provider. Beyond offering quality high-speed 5G connectivity, we have included cybersecurity protection in each of the bundles as we recognise that it is a key pillar for MSMEs to achieve resilience and competitiveness, as outlined in the Malaysia Digital Economy Blueprint. We are confident that this initiative brings us closer to realising the ambition of making Malaysia a high-income digital nation,” said U Mobile chief business officer Neil Tomkinson.