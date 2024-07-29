U Mobile partners Time dotCom to accelerate 5G deployment

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile Sdn Bhd and Time dotCom Bhd have established a strategic partnership in anticipation of the accelerated deployment of its 5G network under the government’s dual network model.

U Mobile said the partnership will see it tap into Time’s extensive fibre backhaul network to prepare for its second 5G network rollout.

“Through this collaboration, U Mobile further strengthens its ability to ensure a superior 5G experience that is highly reliable, supports massive capacity and delivers ultra-fast speeds,” the mobile and digital services provider said in a statement today.

U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said by leveraging Time’s extensive fibre backhaul network, U Mobile will be able to expedite coverage of 5G across Malaysia.

“We will also be able to deliver a 5G network that features high availability, good resiliency, ultra-low latency and high bandwidth.

“These performance traits will benefit all users but are especially critical to enable reliable automation and Internet of Things applications across industries,” he said.

U Mobile said it currently leverages Time’s fibre infrastructure footprint to expand the availability of its fibre product to over one million more homes, especially those in high-rise buildings along Peninsular Malaysia's west coast. – Bernama