U Mobile signs deal to leverage TM’s fibre infrastructure for 5G network rollout

KUALA LUMPUR: U Mobile has been directed to initiate discussions with Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB), the country’s first 5G network provider, to ensure Malaysia’s second 5G network achieves 80% coverage in populated areas by July 2026.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil sees the collaboration between U Mobile and DNB as a crucial step towards the successful rollout of the second 5G network – and potentially a third in the future – as part of Malaysia’s broader efforts to strengthen digital infrastructure and enhance nationwide connectivity.

“Given that both U Mobile and DNB are leveraging Telekom Malaysia Bhd’s (TM) extensive fibre backhaul, I don’t see this as an issue for the government’s goal of establishing a truly competitive dual 5G network.

“As U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck highlighted, they aim to achieve 80% coverage of populated area by July 2026.

“While both networks will offer wholesale 5G services, U Mobile plans to introduce additional offerings.

“By tapping into TM’s infrastructure, they can keep costs in check – a move that will ultimately benefit everyday consumers,” Fahmi told reporters on the sidelines after a partnership signing ceremony between U Mobile and TM today.

U Mobile has appointed TM, the enabler of Digital Malaysia, as its key fibre backhaul partner to accelerate the deployment of its 5G network nationwide.

The partnership agreement, valued at RM2.4 billion over 10 years, will see TM provide U Mobile with a comprehensive suite of backhaul infrastructure services, including fibre leased line access to U Mobile’s 5G Radio Access Network, data centre and TM Edge Facility leasing for Points of Interconnect), and trunk leased line for inter-regional connectivity.

With TM’s extensive nationwide fibre footprint – spanning more than 740,000km and representing Malaysia’s widest fibre backhaul coverage – U Mobile is poised to expedite the rollout of its Next Gen 5G network across the country.

The strategic partnership will enable U Mobile to tap into TM’s comprehensive 5G Mobile Backhaul Service, ensuring high network performance and reliable connectivity for both enterprises and consumers.

Asked how the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will measure U Mobile and TM’s promises based on cheaper, faster services, Fahmi said the government has established mechanisms to ensure pricing remains competitive, such as the Mandatory Standards on Access Pricing (MSAP), which is applied to TM.

He said this is one of the key tools to regulate and maintain fair pricing in the market.

“We last reviewed the MSAP last year, and we plan to reassess it every two to three years. This mechanism allows the MCMC to ensure that ordinary consumers continue to enjoy better prices moving forward,” Fahmi said.

Meanwhile, Wong said U Mobile is pleased to partner with TM for its fibre backhaul, noting that TM’s extensive nationwide coverage will help accelerate U Mobile’s 5G rollout across Malaysia.

“Together with TM and other partners, we are committed to reaching 80% coverage of populated areas within 12 months, while ensuring a superior 5G experience that is highly reliable, supports massive capacity and delivers ultra-fast speeds to benefit enterprises and consumers across Malaysia,” he said.

Through the collaboration, U Mobile and TM are reinforcing their commitment to accelerating Malaysia’s 5G connectivity, fostering digital innovation and empowering businesses and communities nationwide.