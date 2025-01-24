BANDAR SUNWAY: U Mobile, Malaysia’s future second 5G network provider, aims to double its retail footprint across the country within the next two years.

Chief Marketing Officer Navin Manian said the expansion is in line with the company’s efforts to meet the growing demand in its postpaid, broadband, and enterprise segments.

“We are expanding aggressively to enhance customer experiences and meet the needs of our growing postpaid, broadband, and enterprise segments,” he told reporters at the launch of its newest flagship store at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall here today.

Navin explained U Mobile has historically focused on youth and prepaid customers which required a different sales approach.

“Over the last two to three years, we’ve shifted focus to postpaid, broadband, and enterprise services. To support that, we believe we need our own fully-operated stores,” he said.

He added U Mobile has recently opened new stores in IOI Mall, Kota Kinabalu, and Kuching, with plans for further expansions in the East Coast and other regions.

“So this year it is going to be a continuous focus, what we want to do is have a proper good retail footprint across Malaysia, so a lot more stores will be open, so watch out for that,” Navin said.

Currently U Mobile operates 14 stores including two flagship locations in Sunway Pyramid following the one in Berjaya Times Square, Kuala Lumpur.

The new flagship store in Sunway Pyramid, spanning 3,500 square feet, features immersive retail experiences that leverage next generation technologies such as 5G and Al into the shopping journey.

It also utilises Smart Retail functions like Digital Price Tags and AI-powered CCTVs with smart security functions.

Another key highlight is that it also features Malaysia’s first in-store immersive dome, a high-tech initiative that uses high-quality video, audio systems, VR, AR, and mixed reality to create a shared, immersive experience for any visitor to the store to enjoy for free.

U Mobile believes it has made the right choice with making Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall the location of its second flagship as the mall attracts many families, a target segment that the company is rapidly growing.

The latest retail initiative is also part of the company’s overall strategy to expand its reach to provide a more elevated customer experience.

“U Mobile is always seeking to raise the bar, and in line with our unbeatable ethos, we are committed to elevating our customers’ experience by bringing innovative and immersive retail features, coupled with our best-in-class products and services, even closer to our customers.

“Our newest flagship store at Sunway Pyramid Shopping Mall showcases a tech-enabled experience, one that blends real life with next-gen digital technologies. From Smart Retail functions like Digital Price Tags and AI-powered CCTVs to immersive attractions like our in-store dome, this flagship store is an intelligent space for consumers to truly interact with the U Mobile brand,” said Navin.

Other highlights of U Mobile’s newest flagship store in Sunway Pyramid Mall include:

HoloBox: A self-contained unit employing holographic projection technology to provide a twist to the typical in-store Queue Management System, as customers are able to interact with the holographic avatar of Stacy Anam, U Mobile’s brand ambassador, for service.

The HoloBox also serves as a photo booth, allowing visitors to capture a photo. An AI-generated image of them is then projected in real time onto the Immersive Dome, creating a unique and interactive experience.

U Home Zone: As part of U Mobile’s growing focus on families, the zone showcases a Smart Home concept and highlights the key benefits of its family-centric plans like U Family 128 and U Home 5G bundles.

U Business Corner: As part of U Mobile’s commitment to enterprise digitalisation, this zone will showcase interesting business solutions that leverage 5G and other technologies.

Lifestyle Zone: Featuring VR Gaming for all-ages enjoyment as well as a showcase of U Mobile’s exclusive premiums and collaborations.

To celebrate the grand opening, U Mobile is offering prizes and promotions worth up to RM800,000 from Jan 24 to 26, 2025. Prizes include 5G smartphones, Sunway Resort staycations, and hoodies from an exclusive collaboration between U Mobile and Pestle and Mortar Clothing.

The first 88 visitors each day can purchase a Huawei GT Cyber Watch for just RM0.99, available on a first-come, first-served basis starting from 11am and exclusively for U Postpaid 68 or U Postpaid 98 customers. Additionally, new U Family 128 sign-ups and all walk-in visitors can participate in a lucky draw.

For more information, visit https://www.u.com.my/en/personal/grand-opening.