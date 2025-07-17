U Mobile teams up with Melaka ICT to accelerate 5G rollout in Malacca

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s next-gen 5G network provider, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Melaka ICT Holdings Sdn Bhd (MICTH), the state-backed company of Malacca, to accelerate the deployment of its Next Gen 5G network in the state.

The MoU reinforces U Mobile’s ability to achieve its target of 80% nationwide coverage of populated areas (CoPA) by the second half of 2026.

The collaboration will see MICTH providing U Mobile with access to its tower and site infrastructure, as well as comprehensive support to expedite site implementations throughout the state. Both parties will also leverage their respective expertise to establish an efficient process for 5G site deployment, enabling faster and broader coverage expansion.

U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said the company has the full support of MICTH as part of its growing list of collaborators who are key to the rollout of its Next Gen 5G network.

“As Malacca’s state-backed ICT leader, MICTH plays a vital role in accelerating deployment in the state, supporting our ambition to achieve 80% nationwide CoPA by the second half of 2026.

“Through this MoU, 5G connectivity in Malacca will be enhanced for both consumers and enterprises alike. U Mobile’s Next Gen 5G network will also help advance Malacca’s digital transformation agenda and drive the growth of its digital economy,” he said.

MICTH CEO Dr Nazdiana Ab Wahab said the company values its strategic partnership with U Mobile in accelerating the deployment of 5G in Malacca.

“MICTH remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring seamless and inclusive connectivity across the state, supporting Malacca’s digital transformation and infrastructure development for the benefit of the economy and the people of Malacca,” she said.

The MoU exchange ceremony took place during the appreciation ceremony and Malacca State Telecommunication Synergy event in Kuala Lumpur.

The exchange was represented by Woon, U Mobile head of network programs and rollout Jaime Chee Kar Yean, Nazdiana and Malacca exco for science, technology, innovation and digital communication Datuk Fairul Nizam Roslan., The event was witnessed by Malacca Chief Minister Datuk Seri Utama Ab Rauf Yusoh and State Secretary Datuk Azhar Arshad.