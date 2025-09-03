U Moble’s Device Care allows customers to swap phones

PETALING JAYA: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, has launched Device Care, a flexible monthly subscription service that enables its customers to easily swap their devices across colours, brands and models within the same generation and recommended retail price.

Customers may do so regardless of their device condition or if they simply want a change of device.

Device Care is introduced in partnership with bolttech Device Protection Malaysia, a leading device protection solutions company.

From just RM4 per month, Device Care makes the process convenient for customers as they can submit their requests to swap their phones through the 24/7 Device Care Service Portal, which is managed by bolttech. Once a request is submitted, customers will enjoy convenient door-to-door pick-up and delivery, with service fulfilment in as fast as six business hours within the Klang Valley.

All swapped devices are covered by a 12-month warranty, and customers can enjoy up to two service requests per year, with a bolttech service fee applicable per request.

Device Care is available to U Mobile’s U Postpaid and U Biz customers who purchase a device bundle through U PayLater or U SaveMore. As an introductory offer, customers who subscribe to Device Care within 30 days of their device bundle purchase can enjoy RM0 subscription fees for the first three months.

Device Care is available for subscription at any U Mobile store, via the MyUMobile App, or the U Mobile Online Store.

The launch of Device Care underlines U Mobile’s ongoing commitment to enhance customer experiences by making the device protection services accessible and convenient. For more information, visit www.u.com.my/devicecare.