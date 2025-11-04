UAE’s Bin Zayed International acquires 28.89% stake in Malaysia’s Turiya

PETALING JAYA: Bin Zayed International (BZI), through its Singapore entity Bin Zayed (S) Pte Ltd (BZS), has acquired a 28.89% stake in Turiya Bhd, a prominent Malaysian conglomerate listed on Bursa Malaysia.

The acquisition by BZI is part of the company’s commitment to Malaysia as its regional hub to drive investment into the region.

The deal, which was finalised on March 26, involved the purchase of 66,080,324 million ordinary shares from Khidmat Kejora Sdn Bhd. As a result, BZS became one of Turiya’s largest shareholders.

The investment marks the first step for BZI into the Malaysian capital market as it seeks to embed its footprint in Malaysia and the region. The move also augments BZI’s belief that there are abundant opportunities for value creation in Malaysia.

The acquisition is based on a capabilities-driven approach, even as Malaysia’s economic growth is expected to maintain a steady trajectory in 2025, despite external headwinds such as uncertainties in US tariff policies and global trade dynamics.

Bin Zayed International (M) Bhd (BZIM) managing director Datuk Seri Dr Shamir Kumar Nandy said the acquisition reflects the company’s confidence in Turiya’s potential.

“Secondly, and perhaps more importantly, it demonstrates our commitment to the long-term prospects of the Malaysian and Southeast Asian economies as a whole,” he said in a statement.

Founded in 1961, Turiya operates in two primary sectors, namely real estate and specialty chemicals for the semiconductor industry. The company maintains an active presence across Malaysia and Singapore. It currently owns and operates Wisma Chase Perdana, an office building strategically located in Damansara Heights, Kuala Lumpur.

Turiya’s subsidiary, Pyramid Manufacturing Industries Pte Ltd, plays a pivotal role in producing electroplating chemicals used in high-tech industries, including the electronics and automotive sectors.

The company’s diversified portfolio and consistent revenue streams make it a compelling strategic partner for regional investors seeking stable, innovation-driven growth.

Shamir said BZI is here to build, to collaborate and to create lasting value across the region. “This acquisition is an important step in that journey and a signal of our continued belief in Southeast Asia as a global centre for opportunity.”

The United Arab Emirates-headquartered conglomerate has been strategically expanding its regional presence, having established offices in Singapore and Malaysia last year.

The group’s Malaysian office, located at Kuala Lumpur’s iconic Tun Razak Exchange, is projected to anchor more than US$2 billion (RM8.8 billion) in investments over the next five years, targeting high-potential sectors such as technology, renewable energy, infrastructure, and real estate.

The move to acquire a stake in Turiya is closely aligned with BZI’s overall investment strategy across six high-impact sectors, namely real estate, sustainable and renewable energy, infrastructure and government concessions, technology, and financial services. The move will strengthen BZI’s positioning globally while opening up further avenues for synergy and expansion across the region.

Turiya’s strong fundamentals and presence in future-facing sectors make it an ideal partner as BZI looks to entrench its operations.

Despite recent internal and external geopolitical pressures, including tariffs imposed by the US Trump administration, Southeast Asia is viewed as one of the world’s fastest-growing economies, with Asean having been projected to become the fourth-largest economy globally by 2030.

Against this backdrop, BZI is positioning itself as a key stakeholder in the region’s transformation.

“This acquisition is just one of the many initiatives in the pipeline in this direction. Whether building infrastructure, empowering local enterprises, or supporting human capital through education, we aim to invest in ways that are financially sound, environmentally responsible, and socially inclusive,“ Shamir said.