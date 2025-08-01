MASA unveils third policy development cohort to boost Bumiputera empowerment

PETALING JAYA: Institut Masa Depan Malaysia (MASA) is ensuring that research findings are turned into practical solutions to address the country’s strategic challenges through its MASA Policy Development Programme Cohort-3 (MPDP 3.0).

In a statement today, its CEO Azril Mohd Amin said MASA is continuing its efforts as a leading policy research institute by driving high-impact studies to support the nation’s socioeconomic development.

“Through the MASA Policy Development Programme Cohort-3 (MPDP 3.0), we aim to ensure that research findings are translated into practical solutions to address Malaysia’s strategic challenges,” he said.

Launched as a continuation of the initiative introduced in September 2021, MPDP 3.0 builds on the success of MPDP 1.0 and 2.0, which together produced 57 policy papers tackling key issues related to national economic recovery and development.

Azril said the programme has generated research on multidimensional poverty, B40 education, sustainable urban planning for low-income communities, regional inclusivity in Sabah and Sarawak, MSME social enterprise models, the green economy, and food security.

“Other areas of focus include ecotourism empowerment, climate change, crisis resilience, health preparedness, affordable housing, and social protection.”

This year, 16 research proposals were selected from 145 submissions by researchers from 26 public and private universities nationwide.

Each project will receive a grant of up to RM10,000 to enhance existing policies and provide check-and-balance mechanisms for effective implementation.

Azril added that with the theme “Bumiputera Empowerment and Shared Prosperity,” MPDP 3.0 supports the goals of the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030 and the Bumiputera Socioeconomic Report, reflecting MASA’s commitment to advancing national development through evidence-based research.

The full list of recipients is available at: https://institutmasa.com/masa-policy-development-programme-3-0/.