U Mobile partners Sacofa to roll out 5G in Sarawak

KUCHING: U Mobile, Malaysia’s newest 5G network provider, has partnered with Sacofa Sdn Bhd, the leading telecommunications infrastructure provider in Sarawak, as its strategic fibre backhaul partner, to accelerate the rollout of its next-generation 5G network, enabling expansion of the telco’s ULTRA5G experience.

Through this appointment, Sacofa will provide fibre leased line access to U Mobile’s 5G radio access network (RAN) sites, enabling high-capacity backhaul connectivity to regional points of interconnect (POIs).

This infrastructure is crucial to delivering reliable, low-latency 5G services to both consumers and enterprises across the state.

With Sacofa’s fibre network spanning over 11,000 kilometres statewide, U Mobile is set to deliver on its coverage and performance goals.

State utility and telecommunication minister Datuk Seri Julaihi Narawi said the alliance between Sacofa and U Mobile strongly aligns with the Sarawak government’s

Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS 2030), which identifies digital transformation as one of the six key economic enablers.

U Mobile CEO Wong Heang Tuck said the company is pleased to appoint Sacofa as its fibre backhaul partner for the rollout of its next-generation 5G network in Sarawak.

“This partnership is a key enabler in our drive to deliver our ULTRA5G experience, empowering consumers and enterprises in the state to harness cutting-edge technologies and thrive in the digital economy.

“By leveraging Sacofa’s extensive fibre infrastructure, we will work together to ensure that Sarawak becomes one of the earliest states to complete 5G deployment.”

The 10-year partnership agreement was formalised at a signing ceremony held at Sacofa’s corporate headquarters in Kuching.

It was signed by Sacofa managing director Datuk Seri Sulaiman Abdul Rahman Abdul Taib and Wong and witnessed by Julaihi.

Also in attendance were state utility and telecommunication (telecommunication) deputy minister Datuk Liwan Lagang and Sacofa director Datuk Mat Hassan Esa.