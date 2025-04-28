KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia Bhd, in close consultation with the Securities Commission Malaysia (SC), today clarified that the losses resulting from the incidents of unauthorised access and trading activities executed on April 24, 2025, have been identified and contained.

These incidents, which involved online client trading accounts residing with a small number of brokers, have been identified and steps have been taken to prevent further occurrence, the exchange said in a statement.

“In addressing the consequences, the capital market regulators have worked with the industry to resolve the impact of the unauthorised trades in a fair and transparent manner,” it said.

Bursa Malaysia said it has initiated discussions with the aﬀected brokers on how to manage the unauthorised trades.

“In the interim, Bursa Malaysia has issued a directive this evening (April 27, 2025) to the relevant brokers in which the aﬀected securities and proceeds will be retained for a period of 14 days or such time as necessary to facilitate investigations,” it said.

The unauthorised trades issue were confined to only Bina Puri Holdings Bhd and Bina Puri’s Warrant-B last Thursday afternoon. There were no other unauthorised trades since.

It said all brokers had been advised to strengthen their internal controls and cyber defence as a precautionary measure.

“A forensic audit of the relevant parties will commence to investigate the root cause of the incident and determine how the breaches occurred,” it added.

Bursa Malaysia reiterated that the robustness and security of its trading and clearing systems is intact, adding that the market remains accessible, and orderly for market participants.