US-based Scorpius exploring halal-compliant biomanufacturing facility in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Scorpius Holdings Inc, a United States-based integrated contract development and manufacturing organisation, is exploring the establishment of a halal-compliant biomanufacturing facility in Malaysia as part of its international expansion strategy.

In a statement, the company said discussions with key Malaysian stakeholders and regulatory authorities are underway to potentially set up a local subsidiary aimed at serving regional and global demand for halal-certified biopharmaceutical products.

This initiative aimed to address a critical gap in access to halal-certified biologics for the global Muslim population, which is significantly underserved.

Its CEO, Jeff Wolf, said the move is part of Scorpius’ broader strategic restructuring to improve operational efficiency and drive long-term growth.

“We have proactively implemented structural changes to right-size our operations, including workforce reductions and the closing of our North Carolina facilities to consolidate operations in one location,” he said.

The restructuring, which includes a 28% reduction in headcount and the realignment of non-core expenditure, is expected to generate over US$6 million (RM25.2 million) in annualised cost savings.

Meanwhile, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Lih Kang welcomed the initiative, noting its alignment with Malaysia’s ambition to become a global hub for halal biopharmaceutical innovation.

To support this global push, Scorpius has appointed prominent Malaysian entrepreneur Tan Sze Thuan to its Board of Directors. Tan is World Total Logistics Sdn Bhd founder and CEO, and his experience in Southeast Asia’s logistics and regulatory environment is expected to aid the company’s regional expansion efforts.

Scorpius continues to provide biologics manufacturing, process development, and analytical services to global clients while pursuing strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value. – Bernama