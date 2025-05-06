SERIAN: Sarawak aims to produce 60,000 cattle by 2030, in an effort to improve the state’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) and food security.

Sarawak Minister for Food Industry, Commodity and Regional Development, Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi Utom, said that currently, Sarawak’s SSL for cattle is at 15 per cent.

“We are heading in the right direction, toward that target of 60,000 cattle by 2030. The Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) has a farm in Australia, and we also have a feedlot facility at Karabungan Farm.

“The Sarawak Land Consolidation and Rehabilitation Authority (Salcra) is also involved in livestock farming,” he said when met by reporters, after visiting the Siburan Halal Abattoir Complex, here, today.

He added that Sarawak needs more veterinarians in the state to address the shortage in that field of expertise.

To solve the problem, Sarawak is planning to establish its own veterinary faculty in the Semenggok area, here, in collaboration with Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM), he said.

“Malaysia itself is facing a shortage of veterinarians. With this new school, we aim to produce 50 veterinary graduates each year to support the industry,” he said.