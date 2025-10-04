KUALA LUMPUR: Country coordinator Cambodia for the ASEAN-United States (US) dialogue for the 2024-2027 cycle will host a meeting of the grouping’s economic ministers and American trade officials from April 22-23, with US tariffs expected to take centre stage.

ASEAN Secretary-General Dr Kao Kim Hourn told Bernama that while it is normal for countries to respond individually to the tariffs, “it is also important to take a collective decision” in dealing with them.

“At the moment, it is still very early to see how (US tariffs) will continue to unfold, but certainly for ASEAN, we are committed to the open, rules-based multilateral trading system, which has been benefitting us for decades,” he said when met on the sidelines of the ASEAN Finance Ministers’ and Central Bank Governors’ Meeting (AFMGM).

As country coordinator for the ASEAN-US dialogue relations, Phnon Penh’s role is crucial in leading ASEAN member states to discuss further strengthening ASEAN-US bilateral relations.

Nevertheless, each member state has the sovereign prerogative to respond on an individual country basis.

Kao, who hails from Cambodia, said at the regional level, ASEAN and the US have established an economic partnership by working together through various arrangements.

“Hence, it is timely to consider how ASEAN can promote the region’s collective interest,” he said in an apparent reference to US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announced on April 2 and put on a 90-day hold as of April 9.

Cambodia was the hardest hit, with a tariff of 49 per cent, Laos 48 per cent, Vietnam 46, Myanmar 44, Thailand 36 per cent, Indonesia 32 per cent, Brunei and Malaysia 24 per cent each, the Philippines 17 per cent and Singapore a 10 per cent baseline tariff.

“We will have to stick together, building on our collective interests, because through unity and solidarity, ASEAN will be much stronger,” he added.

He said it was important for ASEAN and the US to further reinforce trade and investment relations, as both parties would be commemorating their 50th anniversary in 2027.

“It is therefore important to continue building strong relations with the US and focus on the spirit of cooperation that exists between both sides.

He said that was why “we have to look at how we can minimise the impact” from the tariff issue and find ways to strengthen ASEAN during these challenging times.

As such, he said it was important for “our leaders and ministers to meet more frequently and figure out how to ensure ASEAN’s economy remains resilient.

This morning, Investment, Trade and Industry Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz chaired the ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM) virtual meeting and released a joint statement not to retaliate but to have frank and constructive dialogues with Washington.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim also spoke with leaders from Indonesia, the Philippines, Brunei and Singapore on the telephone about the matter.