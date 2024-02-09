VentureTECH, Tokyo Stock Exchange collaborate to drive IPO of Asian companies

PETALING JAYA: VentureTECH Sdn Bhd is collaborating with Tokyo Stock Exchange Inc (TSE) to support the listing of companies in the region on the Japanese bourse.

The partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening cross-border financial ecosystems and enhancing Asian participation in Japan's capital markets.

The collaboration aligns with the establishment of TSE Asia Startup Hub, an initiative by the TSE to attract promising Asian companies for initial public offerings (IPO) in Japan. The hub provides extensive support in business development, fundraising, and IPO preparations, with the goal of increasing the number of cross-border listings on the TSE.

VentureTECH will provide support in response to requests from TSE Asia Startup Hub. By fostering stronger relationships between Asian and Japanese companies, the collaboration also aims to enhance Japan's role as a globally competitive financial centre.

TSE Asia Startup Hub was created to recruit and nurture high-potential companies from across Asia, focusing on supporting their journey from growth stage to IPO. The TSE offers guidance to companies interested in expanding their business presence in Japan, provides tailored assistance such as business matching, visibility enhancement, and facilitating connections with Japanese venture capital and corporate investors.

VentureTECH CEO Ahmad Redzuan Sidek said, “We are excited to collaborate with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, one of the most prestigious financial bourses in the world. This partnership not only opens new horizons for our local companies but also reinforces our commitment to driving the growth of high-potential Malaysian businesses.”

He added: “By providing access to Japan’s dynamic capital markets, we are enabling our local companies to scale faster, attract strategic investment, and elevate their market presence on a global stage. Moreover, this collaboration is a testament to VentureTECH’s vision of empowering Bumiputera entrepreneurs and high-growth industries in Malaysia, facilitating their expansion into international markets. We look forward to working closely with TSE Asia Startup Hub to promote innovation and sustainable economic growth, while further strengthening the ties between Malaysia and Japan.”

TSE Asia Startup Hub will begin recruiting eligible companies, with a focus on businesses that exhibit strong connections with Japan or possess significant potential for growth. VentureTECH is committed to providing hands-on support to these companies, from their business development phases through to successful IPO.