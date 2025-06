WALL Street's main indexes opened higher on Friday, tracking strength in global stocks after President Donald Trump held off from making an immediate call on U.S. involvement in the Israel-Iran war.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 119.4 points, or 0.28%, at the open to 42,291.09. The S&P 500 rose 18.8 points, or 0.31%, at the open to 5,999.67​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 93.1 points, or 0.48%, to 19,639.408 at the opening bell.