KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) has yet to receive any official application from Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz to join the party, said its secretary-general Dr Fuziah Salleh.

She said all applications to join PKR must be submitted online and will go through the party’s standard procedure.

“Each application will be processed and presented at the Central Leadership Council (MPP) meeting.

“It will be reviewed carefully, taking into account various viewpoints, including those from Unity Government partners and grassroots feedback,” she said in a statement today.

Fuziah, who is also Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Deputy Minister, extended PKR’s well wishes to Tengku Zafrul, who is set to perform the haj, praying for his safe journey and for him to attain a mabrur haj.

Yesterday, Tengku Zafrul, who is also the Investment, Trade and Industry Minister, announced via Facebook his resignation from Umno and his intention to join PKR.

Meanwhile, Umno secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the party has not formally received a resignation letter from Tengku Zafrul, who is a member of Umno’s Supreme Council.