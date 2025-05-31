WORLD BOXING announced on Friday it will introduce mandatory gender testing to determine the eligibility of male and female athletes wanting to take part in its competitions.

The international federation said it was introducing the policy after the furore surrounding boxers including women's gold medallist Imane Khelif of Algeria at the Paris Olympics last year.

World Boxing said it had informed the Algerian Boxing Federation that Khelif would have to undergo the test if she wanted to compete at the Eindhoven Box Cup in the Netherlands on June 5-10.

“World Boxing has written to the Algerian Boxing Federation to inform it that Imane Khelif will not be allowed to participate in the female category at the Eindhoven Box Cup or any World Boxing event until Imane Khelif undergoes sex testing,“ it said in a statement.

World Boxing will organise the boxing competition at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.