Djokovic, Sinner continue Paris quests as Gauff eyes week two

NOVAK DJOKOVIC will have to share the spotlight in his pursuit of a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam as the Serb plays his French Open third-round match during the UEFA Champions League final.

Five US women will feature during the day with Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Madison Keys and Sofia Kenin all chasing a place in the last 16 along with unseeded Hailey Baptiste.

Djokovic takes on 23-year-old Austrian qualifier Filip Misolic in the primetime night session on Court Philippe Chatrier.

The three-time French Open champion had issued a playful appeal to tournament organisers not to schedule the match on Saturday night, to avoid a clash with the football.

Paris Saint-Germain will be bidding for a first European crown against Inter Milan. Kick-off in Munich is roughly 30 minutes after the evening session begins at Roland Garros.

“It’s going to be PSG that I will support. I will definitely watch it if I’m not playing night session,“ said Djokovic.

“Yeah, that will be nice. FYI, Roland Garros schedule...”

But Djokovic faces 153rd-ranked Misolic who withstood a comeback from Canadian 27th seed Denis Shapovalov to prevail in a marathon five-set second-round match.

The 38-year-old Djokovic received treatment for a blister on his left foot during his match on Thursday but insisted it was not “going to be an issue for me to recover”.

He is through to the last 32 in Paris for the 20th time, more than even 14-time champion Rafael Nadal managed.

World number one Jannik Sinner of Italy plays 34th-ranked Czech Jiri Lehecka earlier in the day.

Although he is a big AC Milan fan, Sinner would not be against an Inter victory.

“Rooting for whom? I don’t want to say anything because I don’t want to put anyone in a difficult spot. I’m a Milan fan, but as an Italian, it would be nice if an Italian team won.

“Gigio (Donnarumma, the PSG goalkeeper) and I have been friends for a long time. We have our priorities, and he is about to play one of the most important matches of his life.

“But if it were Gigio, I’d be happy.”

'Tricky'

Sinner made his comeback from a three-month doping ban at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing in straight sets to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.

German third seed Alexander Zverev, who lost last year's final to Alcaraz, will next face Italian Flavio Cobolli, the world number 26.

Women's second seed and former finalist Gauff will be on Court Philippe Chatrier to play Czech world number 47 Marie Bouzkova.

Third-seeded American Pegula will be up against former French Open runner-up Marketa Vondrousova.

She beat Pegula in their only previous meeting -- the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2023 -- where the Czech became the lowest-ranked winner of the tournament in the Open era.

“I know she struggled with a lot of injuries at the beginning of the year,“ said Pegula.

“And she’s won some good matches, obviously is a finalist here. She obviously knows how to play good tennis here at Roland Garros.

“I think that’s going to be the trickiest part for me.”

The 31-year-old Pegula, who missed the 2024 tournament at Roland Garros, reached the quarter-finals three years ago.

Former French Open runner-up Kenin plays reigning Australian Open champion and fellow American Keys for a place in the last 16.

Eighteen-year-old Mirra Andreeva will open the day's play on Court Suzanne Lenglen against Kazakh Yulia Putintseva.

The all-French duel between Lois Boisson, ranked 361, and Elsa Jacquemot, 138th, is scheduled on Court Simonne Mathieu. They are only French survivors in the women's draw.

That will followed by fifth seed Jack Draper of Britain against rising Brazilian teen star Joao Fonseca, before an all-British clash between Cameron Norrie and Jacob Fearnley.