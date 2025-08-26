WCE Holdings aims to complete West Coast Expressway by 2027 as construction enters final stretch

SHAH ALAM: WCE Holdings Bhd (WHB) is pushing ahead with the final stretch of its flagship West Coast Expressway (WCE), aiming to complete the 233km highway by 2027 as traffic volumes continue to build momentum on the operational sections.

CEO Lyndon Alfred Felix told shareholders that eight out of 11 sections of the WCE are now operational, with the remaining three under active construction.

“To date, eight out of 11 sections of the highway are completed and in operation. The remaining sections are Sections 3, 4, and 7. We are expecting Section 7 to be completed by the end of 2026 and hopefully Section 3 in the first quarter of 2027,” he said at a press briefing after the company’s annual general meeting (AGM) today.

The WCE, stretching from Banting in Selangor to Taiping in Perak, is considered one of the country’s most strategic infrastructure projects.

It connects key towns such as Klang, Kuala Selangor, Teluk Intan, Sitiawan and Manjung, while linking to major highways including the South Klang Valley Expressway (SKVE), Shah Alam Expressway (Kesas), Kuala Lumpur-Kuala Selangor Expressway (Latar), and the North–South Expressway.

With flatter terrain compared to traditional hilly routes, it is designed to be a safer and more fuel-efficient corridor for heavy and commercial vehicles.

Lyndon noted that traffic volumes on the completed stretches have been encouraging and remain on track with WCE’s projections.

“Today, traffic on the open sections is quite positive. We are largely in line with our traffic projections. Once Sections 3, 4, and 7 are complete, the traffic growth will be even better, and we hope that once the full alignment is complete, the projections will be met,” he said.

The opening of Section 1 (Banting–SKVE) in August 2024 and Section 2 (SKVE–Kesas) in January 2025 has particularly boosted commercial vehicle traffic, thanks to improved connectivity with Klang Valley expressways.

Despite steady progress, Section 3 remains a challenge due to a pending land acquisition issue. Lyndon confirmed that only one parcel, Lot 15672, remains to be vacated, despite compensation having been paid.

“There is still one lot – 15672 – where the respective landowners are refusing to vacate. We have had several sessions with the state authorities and the federal government, and we are hopeful that with their support, we can resolve this issue.

“We hope that within the next two months we will see some light in terms of resolving it,” he explained.

According to the WHB 2025 report, the average daily traffic (ADT) increased by 36% year-over-year in the first quarter of FY26, reflecting the strong uptake of the new sections.

Toll revenue for the quarter rose 61% sequentially to RM42 million, contributing to the group’s RM393.8 million total revenue, which surged more than fourfold from the previous quarter.

At the company’s 24th AGM yesterday, shareholders approved all resolutions, including the adoption of its audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (FY25).

For FY25, WHB reported revenue of RM629.1 million, up 2.3% from RM614.7 million in FY24, driven by higher construction progress and toll collections.

Toll revenue more than doubled to RM125.2 million from RM60.4 million a year earlier, contributing 77% of total group revenue.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) jumped to RM98.2 million, compared with just RM3.8 million previously, signalling improved operating efficiency.

Loss before tax narrowed 18% year-on-year to RM134.3 million, although high interest costs on completed sections continued to weigh on the bottom line.

In the first quarter of FY26, group Ebitda climbed 84% to RM33.4 million, supported by higher toll income and construction contracts.

Looking ahead, Lyndon expressed confidence that the expressway would become a long-term growth engine, both for the company and for regional development across Selangor and Perak. “Our focus now is to complete Sections 3, 4 and 7 and we hope that upon that completion, traffic will also meet projections.”

Beyond tolls, WHB is strengthening its construction order book, with RM800 million worth of contracts in hand, including the Seri Langat project, Section 7B and the construction of rest and service areas (RSA).

The RSA, once operational, are expected to provide additional amenities and potential ancillary revenue opportunities.

The group is also stepping up its environmental, social and governance (ESG) agenda by integrating renewable energy at RSAs, installing electric vehicle charging stations, adopting LED lighting, and creating biodiversity-friendly infrastructure such as animal culverts and tree-planting initiatives.

Lyndon reiterated that the group’s long-term focus remains clear – to deliver sustainable returns for shareholders while completing one of Malaysia’s most ambitious expressway projects.