Well-regulated policy needed for vape industry to grow responsibly, say industry players

KUALA LUMPUR: Industry players believe Malaysia’s Ministry of Health should focus on enforcing Act 852 to ensure compliance rather than reopening discussions on a blanket ban on vaping and vape products.

They argue that a total vape ban would not be effective in addressing concerns, but a well-regulated policy will allow the industry to grow responsibly.

Act 852, or the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024, regulates the sale, packaging and use of tobacco products, including vape.

Malaysian Vape Chamber of Commerce secretary-general Ridhwan Rosli said any sudden policy reversal would only create further uncertainty and undermine progress.

“The vape industry has always supported responsible regulations. A total ban has long been proven ineffective. The reality is that bans do not eliminate demand. They merely push products into the black market, making them unregulated and harder to control.

“Instead, a well-regulated industry ensures quality standards, prevents access to minors, and provides adult consumers with less harmful alternatives,“ he told SunBiz.

Ridhwan was responding to Dr Sharifa Ezat Wan Puteh of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia, who said Putrajaya could regulate the sale of such products to specific groups via Act 852.

Another report said the Health Ministry was ready to reconsider a full ban on vaping if the situation demanded it.

Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad was quoted saying that the priority was to regulate and control the use of vape, including through mandatory product registration.

Ridhwan pointed out that Act 852 is being implemented in stages, beginning last year with the ban on public display outside specialised stores and prohibitions on online and vending machine sales.

The next phase comes into effect on April 1, 2025, with the retail display ban, followed by compliance with packaging and labelling regulations by Oct 1, 2025.

“Given that enforcement is still ongoing, time should be given for all stakeholders, including industry players, to adapt to these regulations fully,“ he said.

As for concerns about non-smokers taking up vaping, Ridhwan said MVCC stands firm that vape products are intended only for adult smokers looking to quit.

“Rather than ineffective bans, what is needed is education to ensure that vaping remains a harm reduction tool, not a gateway for non-smokers. This must be coupled with strong enforcement to prevent underage access and ensure responsible retail practices,“ he said.

Malaysian Vapers Alliance president Khairil Azizi Khairuddin said as a consumer advocacy group, it believes the priority should be on education to help both smokers and non-smokers understand the role of vaping as a harm reduction tool.

“Restricting vape sales only to smokers looking to quit oversimplifies the issue and ignores the need for informed decision-making.

“At the same time, we recognise that regulations must be backed by proper enforcement to ensure responsible sales and prevent underage access. A well-regulated market, coupled with consumer education, will be far more effective than overly restrictive policies that may push consumers toward unregulated or black-market products,“ he said.