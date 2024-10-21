Yingson Production’s FPSO Maria Quitéria achieves first oil

PETALING JAYA: Yinson Production yesterday announced that floating production storage and offloading facility FPSO Maria Quitéria achieved first oil on Oct 15, followed by a successful 72-hour test.

This marks the commencement of the project’s firm charter, with contracted day rates being paid to Yinson Production for a period of 22½ years until 2047.

The project has also achieved an impressive safety milestone, reaching 21.6 million man-hours worked without a lost-time incident as of end-August.

FPSO Maria Quitéria is the second asset Yinson Production has delivered for its Brazilian client Petrobras, following the successful delivery of FPSO Anna Nery in May 2023.

Yinson Production CEO Flemming Grønnegaard said, “We are proud to reach this milestone with FPSO Maria Quitéria, which shows our commitment to deliver excellence in offshore production. This achievement reflects not only our team's dedication to safety, innovation, and operational excellence, but also strengthens our long-term partnership with Petrobras.

“We have been steadily growing our operations in Brazil over the past few years, and with FPSO Maria Quitéria joining our fleet, we look forward to further contributing to the country’s energy needs and help drive Brazil’s economic and communities’ growth.”

According to Petrobras general manager for offshore projects Márcio Mattoso, “FPSO Maria Quitéria’s first oil engraves a great achievement for the Jubarte field development at Campos Basin. Yinson presented, one more time, high commitment with scheduled deadlines and high-end quality of the FPSO.”

Yinson Production was awarded the FPSO Maria Quitéria project by Petrobras in November 2021 and conversion works commenced on Jan 25, 2022. After the successful completion of the project construction phase, the vessel set sail for Brazil in early May 2024.

FPSO Maria Quitéria has a production capacity of 100,000 barrels of oil per day and a storage capacity of 1 million barrels. The FPSO will operate in the Jubarte field in the Campos Basin’s pre-salt layer off Espírito Santo's coast. The vessel is also the first FPSO in Yinson Production’s fleet to operate heat recovery steam generation as part of its combined cycle power generation system. Additionally, the vessel incorporates other emissions-lowering features such as electric drives, automated process controls and closed flare systems.